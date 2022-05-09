Chef Peter DeRuvo, Director of Culinary Innovations, Francesca’s Restaurants

Francesca’s Restaurants

13 locations in Chicagoland

http://www.miafrancesca.com

Recipe:

Gnocchi di Ricotta – with spring peas, asparagus, wild mushroom, lemon and parmesan butter

Serves 4 people

Ingredients for Ricotta Gnocchi:

2 cups of fresh Ricotta cheese

2 ¼ cups of all-purpose flour

2 medium whole eggs

1 cupof grated Parmigiano Cheese

a pinch of salt

Instructions:

Drain the ricotta: Instead of waiting 30 minutes for your ricotta to drain through a strainer, simply sandwich it between a few paper towels and gently press so that the paper towels soak up the excess moisture.

Mix your dough ingredients. Stir the drained ricotta and eggs together, then mix in the flour, Parm, salt and pepper until combined. Roll out and cut the dough. Shape the dough into a round disk with your hands, then transfer it to a lightly floured cutting board and sprinkle the dough with lightly with flour. Using a knife or cut the dough into eight even pie wedges. Then using your hands, gently roll out each wedge out into an even log, approximately 3/4-inch wide. Cut each log into individual bite-sized little gnocchi squares. Lightly dust the gnocchi with flour once more and give them a quick toss so that they are all lightly coated with flour. (This will help prevent them from sticking together.) Boil the gnocchi. Carefully transfer them to your pot of boiling water. Then once they float — usually after about 30-60 seconds — they’re ready to go! Serve. Serve immediately, tossed with your favorite sauce and whatever other ingredients sound good!

Ingredients for the spring pea, asparagus, wild mushrooms and lemon parmesan butter:

One bunch of pealed asparagus with ends slightly trimmed, then sliced on the bias to your desire, usually on the 1 inch to ½ on the bias

Three cups of wild mushrooms cleaned and sliced to your desire

1 cup of blanched and reserved frozen or fresh peas

2 tablespoons of the butter

1 tablespoon of grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 pinch of salt

Bringing it all together:

After gnocchi is cooked and reserved in small or shallow pan incorporate all the vegetables in the pan with small amount of reserved pasta water to allow it to emulsify together.

Plating:

Spoon the gnocchi and vegetables in a bowl or plate and grated some fresh parmesan cheese on top, enjoy it and eat when it’s done immediately!!!!