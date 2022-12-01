Ali Graeme, Owner

Sweet Ali’s Gluten Free Bakery

13 West 1st St., Hinsdale, IL

http://www.sweetalis.com

Recipe:

Sweet Ali’s Holiday Mint Brownies

Sweet Ali’s Brownie Mix

1 cup canola oil

½ cup hot water

1 tsp vanilla

2 eggs

2 tsp peppermint extract

20 Andes Chocolate Mints (chopped)

2 cups buttercream (optional)

Decorative sprinkles or candies (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Pour brownie mix into mixing bowl; set aside. In another mixing bowl, combine 1 cup canola oil, ½ cup hot water, 1 tsp vanilla, 3 tsp peppermint extract and 2 eggs. Add wet ingredients to dry mix. Beat on medium speed for 2 minutes. Fold chopped Andes Chocolate Mints into batter.

Pour into greased 13” x 9” pan (glass preferred). Bake for 30 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Let cool before cutting into 24 squares.

For optional decorating, frost entire cooled pan of brownies and top with sprinkles or candies; cut into squares. Or cut into squares and decorate each brownie with a swirl of frosting and sprinkles (shown).

Dairy free version: Leave out Andes Chocolate Mints and frost with dairy free frosting. If you would like to add dairy free chocolate chips to the batter, use Enjoy Life Semi-Sweet Chocolate Mini Chips.