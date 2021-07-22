Lunchbreak: Gioia nei Paccheri

Federico Comacchio – Chef Partner of Gioia Ristorante e Pastificio

Gioia Ristorante e Pastificio

1133 W. Randolph – at the corner of May Street in Chicago’s West loop

Recipe:

Gioia nei Paccheri

Ingredients:

1# Paccheri Pasta Mancini

For the Sauce:

28 oz Italian peeled Tomatoes

14 oz Italian canned Cherry Tomatoes

3 fresh Tomato San Marzano or Plum Tomatoes

1 Shallot

2 Garlic cloves

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and white pepper

Fresh Basil

6 oz 22 month Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

2 oz Unsalted Butter

Calabria Chili Flakes or Paste

Instructions:

The sauce is the key as well as the quality of the Paccheri, that’s why at Gioia Ristorante & Pastificio we use Mancini Pasta.

Peel the shallot and the garlic, chop them and saute in a sauce pot with evoo.

Add the peeled tomatoes, the cherry tomatoes and the San Marzano tomatoes, cut in pieces, add fresh basil, and season with salt and pepper.

Cook the sauce for 30 minutes maximum, mix the sauce with an immersion mixer, then strain the sauce in a medium strainer.

In a large saute pan add a large amount of sauce, add the butter, then the pasta with all the Parmigiano, add a touch of evoo and fresh basil.

Keep stirring the Paccheri until the Parmigiano melts and dissolves into the sauce, then if you like add the chili flakes or chili paste.

And as Federico Fellini said, LIFE IS A COMBINATION OF MAGIC AND PASTA.

Use Ciabatta bread to soak up the last bits of the delicious sauce, we call this Scarpetta in Italy.