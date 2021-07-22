Lunchbreak: Gioia nei Paccheri

Federico Comacchio – Chef Partner of Gioia Ristorante e Pastificio
Gioia Ristorante e Pastificio
1133 W. Randolph – at the corner of May Street in Chicago’s West loop
Recipe:
Gioia nei Paccheri
Ingredients:
1# Paccheri Pasta Mancini
For the Sauce:
28 oz Italian peeled Tomatoes
14 oz Italian canned Cherry Tomatoes
3 fresh Tomato San Marzano or Plum Tomatoes
1 Shallot
2 Garlic cloves
Extra virgin olive oil
Salt and white pepper
Fresh Basil
6 oz 22 month Parmigiano Reggiano, grated
2 oz Unsalted Butter
Calabria Chili Flakes or Paste
Instructions:
The sauce is the key as well as the quality of the Paccheri, that’s why at Gioia Ristorante & Pastificio we use Mancini Pasta.
Peel the shallot and the garlic, chop them and saute in a sauce pot with evoo.
Add the peeled tomatoes, the cherry tomatoes and the San Marzano tomatoes, cut in pieces, add fresh basil, and season with salt and pepper.
Cook the sauce for 30 minutes maximum, mix the sauce with an immersion mixer, then strain the sauce in a medium strainer.
In a large saute pan add a large amount of sauce, add the butter, then the pasta with all the Parmigiano, add a touch of evoo and fresh basil.
Keep stirring the Paccheri until the Parmigiano melts and dissolves into the sauce, then if you like add the chili flakes or chili paste.
And as Federico Fellini said, LIFE IS A COMBINATION OF MAGIC AND PASTA.
Use Ciabatta bread to soak up the last bits of the delicious sauce, we call this Scarpetta in Italy.