Lunchbreak: Ginger Scallion Sauce + Ginger Scallion Fish Filets

Ginger Scallion Sauce + Ginger Scallion Fish Filets

Barramundi, or Asian sea bass, is prized for its firm, moist flakes and sweet, buttery flavor. Pop some barramundi filets under the broiler, slather them with piquant Ginger Scallion Sauce, and you’ll have yourself the most flavorful 15-minute supper imaginable.

Serves 6

Ingredients:

¼ cup Ginger Scallion Sauce

2 (1-pound) Barramundi (Asian sea bass) fillets or other white fish fillets, about 1 inch thick

1 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

2 tablespoons avocado oil

Method:

If you guessed from the title of this recipe that you’ll need some Ginger Scallion Sauce to prepare this dish, you’re correct, so grab or make some. Turn on the broiler with the top rack positioned 6 inches away from the heating element. Pat dry the fish fillets with paper towels. Sprinkle the top and bottom with salt and white pepper. Pour the avocado oil on a rimmed baking sheet, and rub or brush the oil on all sides of the fillets. Arrange the fish skin-side down on the baking sheet. Place the fillets under the broiler and cook for 8 to 12 minutes or until the fish reaches 140°F. Use a fork to check that the thickest parts are opaque and flake apart easily. Take the fish out of the oven and generously spoon the Ginger Scallion Sauce on top of the fish. Serve it up!

Excerpted from Nom Nom Paleo: Let’s Go! © 2022 written & photographed by Michelle Tam & Henry Fong. Reproduced by permission of Andrews McMeel Publishing. All rights reserved.

Ginger Scallion Sauce

This salty, herbaceous condiment is exponentially greater than the sum of its parts. It’s traditionally served with whole poached chicken, but growing up, I would put it on everything! This sauce is transformative, lending massive flavor to any savory dish.

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients:

1 cup finely minced scallions

3 tablespoons finely minced fresh ginger

2 teaspoons Diamond Crystal kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

½ cup avocado oil

Method:

Toss the scallions, ginger, salt, and white pepper in a large heat-proof bowl or 2-cup measuring cup. Stir it all together. In a small saucepan over high heat, warm the oil until it’s shimmering but not quite smoking. Add a tiny piece of scallion to test the heat of the oil. If you see lots of little bubbles, the oil’s ready. (Or just check that the oil reaches 375°F on an instant-read thermometer.) Pour the hot oil into the scallion and ginger mixture a little at a time. It’ll sizzle and boil, so be careful! Stir well and let the sauce cool to room temperature. The sauce can be refrigerated in a sealed jar for up to 2 weeks or frozen in an ice cube tray for up to 3 months.

