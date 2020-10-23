Lunchbreak: Gin & Vermouth Cocktails

Randy Mosher
Nick Fragale
Check it out:
Patrons can purchase a home G&T Kit which includes a full bottle of gin, tonic syrup (enough for 4 cocktails) and a lime for $39 *or* go to Forbidden Root Brewery to enjoy these cocktails.
Forbidden Root Brewery – an innovator in craft brewing, announces the addition of a housemade line of craft beverage experiences, including a vermouth, tonic syrup, and digestive bitters. Using all-natural herbs, roots, fruits, barks, and spices, Randy Mosher, Forbidden Root’s resident alchemist, has meticulously and artfully blended each beverage to bring a little delight and inspiration during this otherwise difficult time. The Lost Botanicals Series is available at Forbidden Root’s brewpub locations in Chicago and Columbus.
Recipes:
Forbidden Root ‘Lost Botanical Series’ cocktails:
FR G + T
Build in a Collins glass
2oz Watershed/ Forbidden Root Barrel Selection Barrel Aged Gin
1oz Tonic syrup
2 dash of lime bitters
Add ice
Top w/ soda water
Lime wedge
Fizz & Tonic
Build in a Cocktail Shaker
1 ½ oz Watershed/ Forbidden Root Barrel Selection Barrel Aged Gin
¾ oz Tonic syrup
¼ ounce Lemon juice
Shake and strain over ice
Top w/ Sparkling Wine
Lemon swath
il Milano
Build in stemless wine glass
¾ oz Housemade Vermouth (can substitute any vermouth)
¾ oz Campari
¾ oz Ramazzotti
Add ice and stir slightly
Top w/ Sparkling wine
Orange swath
Turtleneck
Build in mixing glass
1oz Housemade Vermouth (can substitute any vermouth)
1oz Meletti 1870
2 dash orange bitters
Stir in mixing glass
Strain over ice
Top w/ Firbidden Root Hoodie Weather beer (or any malty ale)
Lemon swath