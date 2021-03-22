Lunchbreak: Giant Cinnamon Rolls

Halee Raff

Check out her website for more information about catering, pastries, desserts, weekly dinners, classes & more!

Recipe:

Giant Cinnamon Rolls

Dough:

2 cups whole warm milk

½ cup sugar

8 tablespoons unsalted melted butter

2 teaspoons active dry yeast

5 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons kosher salt

Filling:

24 TBS soft butter

2 cups brown sugar

3 TBS cinnamon

Frosting/Icing:

4 ounces soft cream cheese

4 tablespoons soft butter

1 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla Pinch of salt

1/4 cup whole milk

Instructions:

1. Heat milk to 90 degrees F, microwave for 1-2 minute.

2. Mix in sugar, butter and yeast. Let sit for 10 minutes.

3. You should see the yeast starting to bubble.

4. Add in flour, salt and baking powder with a wooden spoon, stirring until well combined and kneading by hand for 5 minutes.

5. Leave in a bowl, let rest in a warm spot in the kitchen for 1 hour covered with a towel.

6. While that is resting, make filling. Combine in bowl until well combined. Set aside.

7. Once it has doubled in size, cut dough into ¼ and roll out pieces to 1cm thick (almost half inch thick).

8. Lather on a thick layer of filling and roll logs. Cut into 3 inches thick and place in pans. Once laid in pans, cover in plastic wrap and let rest for 2 hours to grow as big as possible.

9. Set oven to 350. Brush some egg yolk on the top and bake for 25-35 minutes. Let cool.

10. While cooling, whip frosting in bowl until all well combined. Lather on and enjoy!