Lunchbreak: Giant Cinnamon Rolls

Halee Raff
Check out her website for more information about catering, pastries, desserts, weekly dinners, classes & more!
Recipe:
Giant Cinnamon Rolls
Dough:
2 cups whole warm milk
½ cup sugar
8 tablespoons unsalted melted butter
2 teaspoons active dry yeast
5 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 teaspoons kosher salt
Filling:
24 TBS soft butter
2 cups brown sugar
3 TBS cinnamon
Frosting/Icing:
4 ounces soft cream cheese
4 tablespoons soft butter
1 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla Pinch of salt
1/4 cup whole milk
Instructions:
1. Heat milk to 90 degrees F, microwave for 1-2 minute.
2. Mix in sugar, butter and yeast. Let sit for 10 minutes.
3. You should see the yeast starting to bubble.
4. Add in flour, salt and baking powder with a wooden spoon, stirring until well combined and kneading by hand for 5 minutes.
5. Leave in a bowl, let rest in a warm spot in the kitchen for 1 hour covered with a towel.
6. While that is resting, make filling. Combine in bowl until well combined. Set aside.
7. Once it has doubled in size, cut dough into ¼ and roll out pieces to 1cm thick (almost half inch thick).
8. Lather on a thick layer of filling and roll logs. Cut into 3 inches thick and place in pans. Once laid in pans, cover in plastic wrap and let rest for 2 hours to grow as big as possible.
9. Set oven to 350. Brush some egg yolk on the top and bake for 25-35 minutes. Let cool.
10. While cooling, whip frosting in bowl until all well combined. Lather on and enjoy!