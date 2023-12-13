Esther Anzaroot, Founder and CEO of GLUTEN FREE EASY

Recipe:

GF Candied Yam Holiday Hand Pies Recipe

Ingredients:



For the Filling:

– 2 cups cooked and mashed yams or sweet potatoes

– 1/2 cup brown sugar

– 1/4 cup unsalted butter or vegan butter

– 1/4 cup maple syrup

– 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

– 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract



For the Crust:

-2 packages GF Easy PUFF PASTRY

– 1 egg (for egg wash)

– 1 tablespoon water

-1 teaspoon vanilla extract



For Dusting:

– turbinado or course sugar (optional)



For serving:

• mini marshmallows, torched or slightly burnt under the broiler



Instructions:

1. Prepare the Filling:

– In a medium saucepan, combine the mashed yams or sweet potatoes, brown sugar, butter, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.

– Cook over medium heat, stirring continuously until the mixture is well combined and heated through, about 5 minutes.

– Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla extract. Let the filling cool to room temperature.



2. Preheat the Oven:

– Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.



3. Dough:

• Set your pizza dough rounds on a parchment lined baking sheet.



4. Fill and Seal:

– Place a spoonful of the cooled candied yam filling onto one-half of each dough circle, leaving a border around the edge.

– Fold the other half of the dough over the filling, creating a half-moon shape.

– Press the edges together to seal and use a fork to crimp the edges for a decorative touch.

• create a few slits in the top with a sharp knife in order to vent the sweet potato.



5. Egg Wash:

– In a small bowl, whisk together the egg water, and vanilla to create an egg wash. Brush the tops of the hand pies with this mixture for a golden-brown finish. If desired, dust the top with the turbinado or course sugar for a nice sweet crunch.

6. Bake:

– Place the hand pies on the prepared baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes or until they are golden brown and crisp.



7. Cool:

– Allow the hand pies to cool on a wire rack.



8. Serve:

– Serve these candied yam holiday hand pies with some torched marshmallows on the side!