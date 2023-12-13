Esther Anzaroot, Founder and CEO of GLUTEN FREE EASY
Recipe:
GF Candied Yam Holiday Hand Pies Recipe
Ingredients:
For the Filling:
– 2 cups cooked and mashed yams or sweet potatoes
– 1/2 cup brown sugar
– 1/4 cup unsalted butter or vegan butter
– 1/4 cup maple syrup
– 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
– 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
– 1/4 teaspoon salt
– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For the Crust:
-2 packages GF Easy PUFF PASTRY
– 1 egg (for egg wash)
– 1 tablespoon water
-1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For Dusting:
– turbinado or course sugar (optional)
For serving:
• mini marshmallows, torched or slightly burnt under the broiler
Instructions:
1. Prepare the Filling:
– In a medium saucepan, combine the mashed yams or sweet potatoes, brown sugar, butter, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.
– Cook over medium heat, stirring continuously until the mixture is well combined and heated through, about 5 minutes.
– Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla extract. Let the filling cool to room temperature.
2. Preheat the Oven:
– Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
3. Dough:
• Set your pizza dough rounds on a parchment lined baking sheet.
4. Fill and Seal:
– Place a spoonful of the cooled candied yam filling onto one-half of each dough circle, leaving a border around the edge.
– Fold the other half of the dough over the filling, creating a half-moon shape.
– Press the edges together to seal and use a fork to crimp the edges for a decorative touch.
• create a few slits in the top with a sharp knife in order to vent the sweet potato.
5. Egg Wash:
– In a small bowl, whisk together the egg water, and vanilla to create an egg wash. Brush the tops of the hand pies with this mixture for a golden-brown finish. If desired, dust the top with the turbinado or course sugar for a nice sweet crunch.
6. Bake:
– Place the hand pies on the prepared baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes or until they are golden brown and crisp.
7. Cool:
– Allow the hand pies to cool on a wire rack.
8. Serve:
– Serve these candied yam holiday hand pies with some torched marshmallows on the side!