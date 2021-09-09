Lunchbreak: Garden Chicken Cacciatore

James Schend, Deputy Culinary Editor at Taste of Home

Recipe:

Garden Chicken Cacciatore

12 boneless skinless chicken thighs (about 3 pounds)

2 medium green peppers, chopped

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with basil, oregano and garlic, undrained

1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste

1 medium onion, chopped

1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth

1/4 cup dry red wine or additional reduced-sodium chicken broth

3 garlic cloves, minced

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons cold water

Minced fresh parsley, optional

In a gallon-size zip top freezer bag or air-tight freezer container, layer chopped green peppers, onions, garlic, salt, pepper and chicken. Seal. Freeze for up to 6 months. Thaw overnight in refrigerator before use.

3 ounces cooked chicken with about 1/2 cup sauce: 207 calories, 9g fat (2g saturated fat), 76mg cholesterol, 410mg sodium, 8g carbohydrate (4g sugars, 1g fiber), 23g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 3 lean meat, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fat.

Make Ahead:

To Prepare Freezer Meal in a Slow Cooker: Empty thawed contents of bag into slow cooker; add tomatoes, tomato paste, broth and red wine. Cook, covered, on low 8-10 hours or until chicken is tender. In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and water until smooth; gradually stir into slow cooker. Cook, covered, on high 30 minutes or until sauce is thickened. If desired, sprinkle with parsley before serving.

To Prepare Freezer Meal in an Electric Pressure Cooker: Empty thawed contents of bag into a 6-qt. electric pressure cooker; add tomatoes, tomato paste, broth and red wine. Lock lid; close pressure-release valve. Adjust to pressure-cook on high for 10 minutes. Let pressure naturally release for 10 minutes and quick release any remaining pressure. (A thermometer inserted in chicken should read at least 165°.) Thicken sauce as directed.