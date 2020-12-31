Lunchbreak: Gambas Pil Pil

Mike DeSimone & Jeff Jenssen – World Wine Guys

Recipe & Wine Pairings:

Gambas Pil Pil

32 jumbo shrimp, cleaned

8 tablespoons butter, melted

1 1/3 cups olive oil

6 tablespoons hot paprika

1 teaspoon ground cayenne

1 teaspoon Tabasco or hot sauce

4 teaspoons sea salt

12 cloves garlic, slivered

Crusty bread for dunking in sauce

In a 2-cup glass measuring cup, stir together all ingredients except shrimp. Place four shrimp in each of eight small oven-proof ramekins or dishes, and then spoon 1/8 of the sauce over each serving. Arrange the shrimp, and place under pre-heated broiler for 3-4 minutes, or until shrimp is red-pink, and oil is sizzling. Place each ramekin onto a slightly larger dish, and serve at once. Be sure to yell “Hot plate!!!” as you slide it onto the table. Serve with crusty Italian or French bread, and make sure to soak up all that good garlicky-hot oil. Serves eight as an appetizer or four as a main course.

You can also substitute 48 large shrimp or 64 medium shrimp if you can’t find jumbo.

WINE Pairing:

Anna de Codorniu Cava – approximately $13

Pere Ventura Tresor Rosé – approximately $17