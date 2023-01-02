Chef Zach Engel

Galit

2429 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

http://galitrestaurant.com

https://www.instagram.com/galit_restaurant/

Everyone knows and loves tabouli. This version is entirely vegan and the delicata squash and apples are the perfect combination for a hearty winter salad.

Ingredients for the Salad:

1 cup bulgur wheat, extra-large grain, dried

2 cups warm water

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3 bunches Lacinato kale (or Italian black kale) 1 1⁄2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 Honeycrisp apple, 1⁄2 -inch dice 1 Delicata squash

1⁄2 cup nutritional yeast

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 cup pepitas

1 teaspoon baharat

for the vinaigrette:

3 cloves garlic

1⁄2 cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

Procedure:

Preheat the oven 300F. Place the bulgur wheat, warm water and 1 teaspoon salt in a medium size bowl. Mix

gently with a spoon. Cover with plastic wrap and let sit until the bulgur fully absorbs

the water for about 2 hours. Drain off any excess water and refrigerate until needed. Season the pepitas in baharat in a small mixing bowl and place on a baking sheet.

Toast for 5 minutes at 300 F and then let them cool to room temperature. Store in an

airtight container until needed. Preheat oven to 425F. Remove the ends of the delicata squash then slice down the middle lengthwise to

make two small boat shapes. Remove the seeds. Place the squash halves on a baking sheet and season generously with the 2 tablespoons of kosher salt and 2 tablespoons of the nutritional yeast. Bake in the 425 F oven for 20-30 minutes or until the squash is tender and it begins to caramelize. Let cool to room temperature and then slice into 1⁄2-inch thick slices. Then dice the slices into 1⁄2-inch thick pieces.

Wash and dry the kale. To remove the stems put one hand on the bottom of the stem and slide your other hand up to the top of the leaves, gently pulling at the leaves. Place the cleaned kale leaves on top of each other in piles of 5-6 pieces. Cut across the kale leaves with a sharp knife into 1⁄8-inch thick slices. To make the vinaigrette: grate the garlic with a fine zester into the lemon juice in a small mixing bowl. Add in the olive oil and salt and mix well. To assemble the salad: Place the thinly sliced kale into a large mixing bowl with the soaked bulgur, diced apples, and the roasted delicata squash pieces. Dress with 3⁄4 of the vinaigrette and 1 1⁄2 tablespoons of kosher salt. Mix the ingredients all together. Add more vinaigrette or salt if you prefer. It should be well seasoned and tastes very lemony and garlicky. Place the dressed salad in a large serving bowl. Top with all the baharat-spiced pepitas and sprinkle the rest of the nutritional yeast on top.