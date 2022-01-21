Lunchbreak: Galette des Rois

Sophie Evanoff, Owner of Vanille Patisserie

http://www.vanillepatisserie.com

Vanille Patisserie – 2 locations

2108 N. Clark Street (Lincoln Park)

Sunday-Thursday 8AM-7PM

Friday-Saturday 8AM-8PM

+

131 N. Clinton (West Loop inside the French Market)

Monday – Friday 7AM – 6:30PM

Saturday 9AM-4PM Sunday closed

Purchase Galette des Rois ($30) from Vanille Patisserie through January 30th online or in the store.

FOUR flavors available:

-Traditional Frangipane

-Apple Compote

-Apple Frangipane

-Chocolate Chip Fragnipane

Recipe:

Galette des Rois

Ingredients:

2 puff pastries

1c soft butter

2 eggs

1 c. sugar

1 c. almond flour

1 egg yolk

Heavy cream

To make the almond cream:

1. Cream the butter and the sugar together by hand or with a mixer.

2. Add the eggs and mix

3. Add the flour and almond flour alternating until all incorporated.

To assemble the galette:

1. After making the cream, cut the puff dough in two circles (one for the top and one for the bottom).

2. Pipe or spoon the almond cream onto the pastries and leave 1.5″ border around the edge

3. Use water to brush along the edge

4. Apply top piece to bottom piece and gently push the edges to seal them

5..Hold the edge with your thumb and draw using your knife, do vents in order to let steam the air going

6.. Brush the top a mixture of egg yolk and heavy cream

7. Bake for 1 hour at 300 degrees Fahrenheit in the oven (the temperature could be adapted according to different oven)