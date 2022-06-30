José Dávila, Executive Sous Chef, Jaleo

Jaleo

500 N. Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60654

312-820-7771

https://www.jaleo.com/location/chicago/

Check Out:

-Jaleo now offers a new weekday lunch, which includes a 4-course prix fixe express option called the Almuerzo Rapido that will have you in and out in an hour or less.

-Sangria Hour, offering $8 glasses of sangria and $7 tapas.

-Monday, July 4th, Jaleo will be offering the Sangria Hour menu all day, beginning at 11am.

Recipe:

“Futbol Club Barcelona”

Ingredients

2 pieces Pan de Cristal bread

1 Confit Chicken Breast*, Sliced

1 Chicken Breast Milanesa, pounded thin and breaded

2 tbsp. Shallot Mayonnaise

1 cup Mayonnaise

1 tbsp Sherry Vinegar

1 tbsp Grain Mustard

2 tbsp Shallots, minced 2 Bibb Lettuce, leaves

1 Plum Tomato, Peeled, Sliced

1 tbsp Mustard Dressing

2 Bacon Slices, Crispy

2 Piparra Peppers

EVOO, for finishing

Procedure

Toast the pan cristal Make shallot mayonnaise by combining the mayo, sherry vinegar, grain mustard, and shallots Slice the confit chicken breast Set fryer to 350F. Once hot, fry chicken breast Milanesa until golden brown Spread shallot mayo on the pan cristal Arrange the lettuce, tomato, and bacon Continue layering the sliced confit chicken breast and fried breast, topping with the piparra peppers Finish with EVOO

*Confit chicken breast is prepared in a sous vide machine, sealed with rosemary, thyme, garlic and EVOO and sous vide for 1 hour at 155 degrees F. Let cool and slice thinly.