José Dávila, Executive Sous Chef, Jaleo
Jaleo
500 N. Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60654
312-820-7771
https://www.jaleo.com/location/chicago/
Check Out:
-Jaleo now offers a new weekday lunch, which includes a 4-course prix fixe express option called the Almuerzo Rapido that will have you in and out in an hour or less.
-Sangria Hour, offering $8 glasses of sangria and $7 tapas.
-Monday, July 4th, Jaleo will be offering the Sangria Hour menu all day, beginning at 11am.
Recipe:
“Futbol Club Barcelona”
Ingredients
2 pieces Pan de Cristal bread
1 Confit Chicken Breast*, Sliced
1 Chicken Breast Milanesa, pounded thin and breaded
2 tbsp. Shallot Mayonnaise
1 cup Mayonnaise
1 tbsp Sherry Vinegar
1 tbsp Grain Mustard
2 tbsp Shallots, minced 2 Bibb Lettuce, leaves
1 Plum Tomato, Peeled, Sliced
1 tbsp Mustard Dressing
2 Bacon Slices, Crispy
2 Piparra Peppers
EVOO, for finishing
Procedure
- Toast the pan cristal
- Make shallot mayonnaise by combining the mayo, sherry vinegar, grain mustard, and shallots
- Slice the confit chicken breast
- Set fryer to 350F. Once hot, fry chicken breast Milanesa until golden brown
- Spread shallot mayo on the pan cristal
- Arrange the lettuce, tomato, and bacon
- Continue layering the sliced confit chicken breast and fried breast, topping with the piparra peppers
- Finish with EVOO
*Confit chicken breast is prepared in a sous vide machine, sealed with rosemary, thyme, garlic and EVOO and sous vide for 1 hour at 155 degrees F. Let cool and slice thinly.