Lunchbreak: FRY THE COOP’s Messy Fries

Joe Fontana –Owner, Fry the Coop

Fry the Coop has five locations:

Oak Lawn (5128 W. 95 th Street, Oak Lawn, Illinois 60453; 708.576.8645)

Street, Oak Lawn, Illinois 60453; 708.576.8645) Elmhurst (623 West North Avenue, Elmhurst, Illinois 60126; 630.359.5223)

Prospect Heights (580 N Milwaukee Ave, (847) 243-8262)

Chicago-West Town (1529 West Chicago Avenue, 312.600.6198)

Tinley Park (16703 S Harlem Ave, (708) 468-8567)

www.frythecoop.com

@frythecoop – Facebook, Twitter & Instagram

Recipe:

FRY THE COOP’s Messy Fries

Rub:

• 3 tablespoons cayenne pepper

• 1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon paprika

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

• ½ teaspoon onion powder

• Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Coop Sauce:

• 1 cup of Mayo

• ½ cup of ketchup

• 1 tablespoon diced pickles

Coleslaw:

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 1½ tablespoon apple cider vinegar

• 1 tablespoon honey

• ¾ teaspoon celery seeds

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• ½ medium green cabbage, very thinly sliced (about 4 cups)

• ½ medium red cabbage, very thinly sliced (about 4 cups)

• 2 medium carrots, peeled; julienned or grated

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together to make the rub and set aside. For the coop sauce, mix together mayo, ketchup and pickles. For the coleslaw, shred green and red cabbage. Thinly slice carrots and add to bowl. Add mayo, apple cider vinegar, salt, pepper, honey and celery seed and mix well.

Assembly:

Use your favorite French fries, either from a restaurant or store bought. Top with cole slaw, coop sauce and your favorite brand of bread & butter pickles. Shake the base rub on top and enjoy!