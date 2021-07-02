Lunchbreak: Frontier’s Biscuits

Chef Brian Jupiter – Executive Chef, Frontier and Ina Mae Tavern

Frontier

1072 North Milwaukee Avenue

Chicago, IL 60642

https://www.thefrontierchicago.com/

Event:

Taste America, presented by Capital One, is a nationwide initiative to bring together chefs and diners to support the local restaurants rebuilding a more sustainable and equitable industry.

On July 13th Chef Brian Jupiter will prepare a three-course menu that reflects his signature style, and highlights the uniqueness of his restaurant and the Chicago community. The dinner will also include beverage pairings from Rabbit Hole Distillery and wine pairings from Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits for each course as well as a swag bag to take home.

5:00 – 7:00 P.M. First Seating for Dinner

7:45 – 9:45 P.M. Second Seating for Dinner

$300 per two tickets To purchase tickets: https://www.jamesbeard.org/events/taste-america-chicago-6

https://www.jamesbeard.org/

Recipe:

Chef Jup’s Biscuit Recipe

Ingredients

– 3 cups all purpose flour

– 5 tsp baking powder

-1/2 tsp baking soda

-2 T sugar

– 1 1/2 tsp salt

– 1/2 cup chilled butter or vegetable shortening

– 1 to 1 1/4 cup cold buttermilk

– melted butter or heavy cream to brush to the top

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400-450°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Sift together the dry ingredients in a mixing bowl. Cube the butter or shortening then cut it into the dry ingredients using a pastry blender or pulse in a food processor. Cut until it becomes crumbly and resembles peas. Mix in 1 cup cold buttermilk, just until the crumbs are thoroughly moistened. Add up to ¼ cup additional buttermilk, if needed. The dough shouldn’t be overly wet but slightly sticky. Roll or pat out on a lightly floured surface about ¾-1 inch thick. Cut into rounds using a 2-inch cookie cutter dipped in flour. Do not twist the dough with the cutter. Cut the dough, then lift the cookie cutter up. Place biscuits 2 inches apart on the baking sheet. Brush the tops with melted butter or heavy cream. Bake at 400-450°F for 13-15 minutes until lightly golden and puffed. Brush with melted butter after removing from the oven. Serve immediately.



