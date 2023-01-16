Ying Stoller, Cooking author and Founder of Ying’s Asian Sauces

http://www.yingskitchen.com

Event:

Saturday, 1/21/23 in store demo for Chinese New Year celebration at Mariano’s 9:30-2pm.

40 S. Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60661

Recipe:

Fried Rice

½ chicken breast, diced

3 tablespoons Ying’s Korean BBQ Marinade

3 tablespoons oil

2 tablespoons chopped green onions

2 eggs, beaten

1/3 cup mixed peas & carrots

1 ½ cup cooked rice

1/3 cup bean sprouts, optional

First place diced chicken in a mixing bowl and add 1 tablespoon of Ying’s Korean BBQ Marinade. Mix well.

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium high heat in a wok or skillet. Add chicken and stir fry until it’s done. Remove from wok.

Heat the remainder of oil, stir in beaten eggs and cook until eggs are beginning to set. Remove from wok.

Add green onions and stir for about 5 seconds. Add frozen peas and carrots and stir fry until they appear cooked. Then add cooked eggs, rice and chicken. Stir to mix. Drizzle the remainder of Ying’s Korean BBQ Marinade and continue stirring. Add bean sprouts and stir for 5 seconds.

Tips:

Use medium grain rice like Jasmine rice

Rice must be cold

If using frozen peas and carrots, do not need to thaw