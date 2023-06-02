Veda Page – Owner

Just Like Mama’s

5245 St. Charles Road, Berkeley, IL

708-766-1556 or 224-716-4661

https://justlikemamascatering.com/

–Re-Grand opening of Just Like Mama’s on Sunday June 4th from 11-7pm. Great Food, Stepping after 4pm Live D.J.

–Day parties with buffet brunch in the month of July & August.

–Introducing Wednesday after work-set stepping & wings & things.

Recipe:

Fried Lobster Tail On A Bed Of Cheese Shrimp Grits

(3) 4 to 6oz lobster tails

1/8 tsp of old bay seafood seasoning

1/8 tsp black pepper

1/8 tsp.cajun seasoning

1/8 tsp. Just like Mama’s seafood seasoning

Mix all the seasoning in one bowl then massage the lobster tails equally. After massaging the seasoning into the lobster tail, put the lobster into a bowl and pour a 1/2 cup of milk and 1 beaten egg into a cup to blend. Once the lobster tail has been covered in the wet element take the lobster tail out (DO NOT SHAKE THE WET ELEMENT OFF) drop lobster into the special blend mix of your choice. Then shake off the mix and drop into the deep fryer set. 275 degrees. Cook until it is golden brown which should take less than 5 mins. Drain the oil and place the lobster tail on top of the cheesy bowl of grits and top it with melted butter.

In the meantime your grits should be done…

Put 1/2 cup of 5min cooked grits into pot after 2 cups of water comes to a boil. Add grits.

After five minutes add 1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese and about 6 medium size cooked peeled shrimp.