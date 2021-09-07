Lunchbreak: Fried Lobster Tail Omelette

Vannessa Brown, Executive Chef of Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley
- Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley is set to open to the public on October 1, 2021.
- Reservations for Kitchen + Kocktails will go live on September 10, 2021.
- 444 N. Wabash
- Kitchen + Kocktails will offer lunch, dinner, and brunch on the weekends.
Recipe:
Fried Lobster Tail Omelette
- 5 whole eggs- whisked
- 1 oz (2T) diced bell pepper (green)
- 1 oz (2T) diced yellow onion
- 1 oz (2T) diced beef sausage
- 1 oz (2T) diced tomatoes
- 1 oz (2T) cream sauce- to garnish
- Shredded cheddar cheese- to garnish
- Green onion- to garnish
- Fresh parsley- to garnish
Step by Step:
Step 1: Add oil to a nonstick skillet on medium heat and sauté the bell pepper, yellow onion, beef sausage and tomatoes. (This is the filling of the omelette)
Step 2: Once your omelette filling is done, add your eggs and gently mix and fold together until your eggs are completely done.
Step 3: For plating: Top your omelette with shredded cheddar, 1/2 of your cream sauce, green onion, and parsley. Finish by standing lobster tail up on side and top with remaining cream sauce.
Lobster Tail
1 Lobster Tail
1/2 cup of flour (seasoned with salt & Pepper)
3 whole eggs (whisked)
350 degree fryer using canola/ vegetable oil
**Once your lobster tail meat is pulled and exposed**
Step 1: Using a paper towel, pat lobster tail dry to remove and excess water
Step 2: Season with salt and pepper
Step 3: Dredge your exposed lobster meat in whole eggs then cover in your mixed flour
Step 4: Once your tail is fully covered in your desired breading, place tail carefully in your fryer and let cook for 10 minutes.
Step 5: Serve with melted butter and enjoy!