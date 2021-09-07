Lunchbreak: Fried Lobster Tail Omelette

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vannessa Brown, Executive Chef of Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley

  • Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley is set to open to the public on October 1, 2021.
  • Reservations for Kitchen + Kocktails will go live on September 10, 2021.
  • 444 N. Wabash
  • Kitchen + Kocktails will offer lunch, dinner, and brunch on the weekends.

http://kitchenkocktailsusa.com/

Recipe:

Fried Lobster Tail Omelette

  • 5 whole eggs- whisked 
  • 1 oz (2T) diced bell pepper (green)
  • 1 oz (2T) diced yellow onion
  • 1 oz (2T) diced beef sausage 
  • 1 oz (2T) diced tomatoes
  • 1 oz (2T) cream sauce- to garnish 
  • Shredded cheddar cheese- to garnish
  • Green onion- to garnish
  • Fresh parsley- to garnish

Step by Step:

Step 1: Add oil to a nonstick skillet on medium heat and sauté the bell pepper, yellow onion, beef sausage and tomatoes. (This is the filling of the omelette)

Step 2: Once your omelette filling is done, add your eggs and gently mix and fold together until your eggs are completely done. 

Step 3: For plating: Top your omelette with shredded cheddar, 1/2 of your cream sauce, green onion, and parsley. Finish by standing lobster tail up on side and top with remaining cream sauce. 

Lobster Tail

1 Lobster Tail

1/2 cup of flour (seasoned with salt & Pepper)

3 whole eggs (whisked)

350 degree fryer using canola/ vegetable oil

**Once your lobster tail meat is pulled and exposed**

Step 1: Using a paper towel, pat lobster tail dry to remove and excess water

Step 2: Season with salt and pepper

Step 3: Dredge your exposed lobster meat in whole eggs then cover in your mixed flour

Step 4: Once your tail is fully covered in your desired breading, place tail carefully in your fryer and let cook for 10 minutes.

Step 5: Serve with melted butter and enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News