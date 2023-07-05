Chef Alex Hernandez, Chef de Cuisine at Itoko
Itoko
3325 N Southport Ave., Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 819-7672
Check Out:
National Fried Chicken Day (July 6).
- They do take reservations and also reserve space for walk-in
- Shaken Kato does not need to be pre-ordered (can be ordered a la carte while dining)
Recipe:
Shaken Kato
Serves 2-3 people
Chicken Brine
Ingredients
- Water, 8 cups
- Smashed garlic, 1.5 tbsp
- Bay leaf, 2 pc
- Fresh thyme, 1 tsp
- Salt 3 ¾ tsp
- Whole peppercorn, .5 tsp
Method
- Place all ingredients into a sauce pot and bring to boil
- Once boiling, turn off heat and fully chill
- Store in fridge
- Once brine is chilled, in a sealable container, add chicken wing then cover with brine
- Last, place in fridge for 24 hours
Original Spice
Ingredients
- Dried shishito pepper, 5 ¼ tbsp
- Garlic powder, 7 ¼ tbsp
- Ground cumin, ¾ tbsp
- Onion powder, 7 ¼ tbsp
- Ground black pepper, 4 ⅓ tbsp
- Mustard powder, 2 ⅛ tbsp
- Kosher salt powder, 2 cups
- Knorr bouillon powder, 8 ¾ tbsp
Method
- Preheat oven to 200 degrees
- Add shishitos to a cookie tray and bake until dry and hard
- Crush shishito pepper with spice grinder and pulse until you have a course powder
- Add all remaining ingredients to shishito and mix thoroughly
Hot Fresh Shaken Kato Chicken Wings
Ingredients
- 6lb fresh chicken wings (jumbo size)
- cornstarch/potato starch
Method
- Preheat fryer to 350 degrees
- Take chicken wings out of the brine and lightly sprinkle with salt
- Fully coat the wings into the cornstarch/potato starch mixture
- Carefully place the wings into the hot oil and cook until crispy and cooked through
- Place hot chicken wings into a bowl and toss with the original spice