Chef Alex Hernandez, Chef de Cuisine at Itoko

Itoko

3325 N Southport Ave., Chicago, IL 60657

(773) 819-7672

https://www.itokochicago.com/

Check Out:

National Fried Chicken Day (July 6).

  • They do take reservations and also reserve space for walk-in
  • Shaken Kato does not need to be pre-ordered (can be ordered a la carte while dining)

Recipe:

Shaken Kato

Serves 2-3 people

Chicken Brine

Ingredients

  • Water, 8 cups
  • Smashed garlic, 1.5 tbsp
  • Bay leaf, 2 pc
  • Fresh thyme, 1 tsp
  • Salt 3 ¾ tsp
  • Whole peppercorn, .5 tsp 

Method

  • Place all ingredients into a sauce pot and bring to boil
  • Once boiling, turn off heat and fully chill
  • Store in fridge
  • Once brine is chilled, in a sealable container, add chicken wing then cover with brine
  • Last, place in fridge for 24 hours

Original Spice

Ingredients

  • Dried shishito pepper, 5 ¼ tbsp
  • Garlic powder, 7 ¼ tbsp
  • Ground cumin, ¾ tbsp
  • Onion powder, 7 ¼ tbsp
  • Ground black pepper, 4 ⅓ tbsp
  • Mustard powder, 2 ⅛ tbsp
  • Kosher salt powder, 2 cups
  • Knorr bouillon powder, 8 ¾ tbsp

Method

  • Preheat oven to 200 degrees
  • Add shishitos to a cookie tray and bake until dry and hard
  • Crush shishito pepper with spice grinder and pulse until you have a course powder
  • Add all remaining ingredients to shishito and mix thoroughly

Hot Fresh Shaken Kato Chicken Wings

Ingredients

  • 6lb fresh chicken wings (jumbo size)
  • cornstarch/potato starch

Method

  • Preheat fryer to 350 degrees
  • Take chicken wings out of the brine and lightly sprinkle with salt
  • Fully coat the wings into the cornstarch/potato starch mixture
  • Carefully place the wings into the hot oil and cook until crispy and cooked through
  • Place hot chicken wings into a bowl and toss with the original spice