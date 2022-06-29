Veda Page – Owner/Chef

Just Like Mama’s Carry-out & Catering

4735 Butterfield Rd.

Hillside IL 60162

708-540-4419 or 708-737-9976

http://www.justlikemamscatering.com

Recipe:

Chicken

Rinse the 1/2 chicken in cold water then place it in a bowl for seasoning.

½ tsp of garlic powder

½ tsp of black pepper

1 Tbsp. of Mama V’s Perfect Touch Seasoning (It Can be purchased at Just Like Mama’s) It will be in your local grocery store by the fall.

Preheat the deep fryer @ 325 for about 10 min then place the chicken in the basket and allow it to cook for 8 mins.

Give it a shake then cook until it’s golden brown.

That should take 15 mins.

Then you can enjoy Just Like Mama’s award winning chicken.