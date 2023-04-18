Kevin Hunter – Chef, Monk’s Burgers & More
Monks’s Burgers & More
88 S La Grange Rd. | La Grange | Illinois | 60525
708-255-2337
https://www.monksburgerbar.com/
Check Out:
National Brunch Month
The Brunch Menu is available Sat and Sun 11am to 3pm.
Recipe:
French Toast
Can be prepared skillet, electric or gas griddle, or baked in the oven.
- 8 to 10 slices of Brioche
- 4 eggs
- 2 egg yolks
- 3 cups milk
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)
For Baked French Toast:
Place the bread in a greased 13 x 9 baking pan.
In a large bowl, beat eggs and yolks. Add milk, cream, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg; mix well.
Pour the custard over the bread slices. Cover and chill overnight. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking.
Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 55-60 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes before serving.
For Skillet and Griddle Preparation:
Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a skillet or on a griddle. Once the pan is hot, dip the brioche in the custard mix, coating the bread well but not soggy.
Cook the French toast for about 4 minutes on each side until it’s crisp and turns a lovely golden brown.
Top with your favorite fruit, Caramelized Apples(see recipe), Fresh Strawberries, or Bananas, all work well.
Caramelized Apples
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 5 crisp apples, peeled and cut into wedges
- 3 tablespoons light brown sugar, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat.
Add the apples to the pan and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon sugar.
Sauté the apples, frequently stirring, for 6 to 8 minutes until they just begin to turn tender, Sprinkle the apples with the remaining sugar.
Toss the mixture gently and cook over medium heat for an additional 2 minutes until the sugar begins to caramelize and the apples are crisp-tender.