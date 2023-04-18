Kevin Hunter – Chef, Monk’s Burgers & More

Monks’s Burgers & More

88 S La Grange Rd. | La Grange | Illinois | 60525

708-255-2337

https://www.monksburgerbar.com/

Check Out:

National Brunch Month

The Brunch Menu is available Sat and Sun 11am to 3pm.

Recipe:

French Toast

Can be prepared skillet, electric or gas griddle, or baked in the oven.

8 to 10 slices of Brioche

4 eggs

2 egg yolks

3 cups milk

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract (optional)

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg (optional)

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)

For Baked French Toast:

Place the bread in a greased 13 x 9 baking pan.

In a large bowl, beat eggs and yolks. Add milk, cream, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg; mix well.

Pour the custard over the bread slices. Cover and chill overnight. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking.

Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 55-60 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes before serving.

For Skillet and Griddle Preparation:

Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a skillet or on a griddle. Once the pan is hot, dip the brioche in the custard mix, coating the bread well but not soggy.

Cook the French toast for about 4 minutes on each side until it’s crisp and turns a lovely golden brown.

Top with your favorite fruit, Caramelized Apples(see recipe), Fresh Strawberries, or Bananas, all work well.

Caramelized Apples

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

5 crisp apples, peeled and cut into wedges

3 tablespoons light brown sugar, divided

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat.

Add the apples to the pan and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon sugar.

Sauté the apples, frequently stirring, for 6 to 8 minutes until they just begin to turn tender, Sprinkle the apples with the remaining sugar.

Toss the mixture gently and cook over medium heat for an additional 2 minutes until the sugar begins to caramelize and the apples are crisp-tender.