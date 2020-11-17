Lunchbreak: French Style Mashed Potatoes

Jeff Vucko – Chef de Cuisine at Travelle

Check It Out:

Christmas Day:

Guests looking for a ready-to-eat Christmas feast in the comfort of home can also look to Travelle for all their dining needs. Travelle’s Christmas Dinner To-Go feast serves one to ten people family-style and features dishes like Parker House Rolls with herb butter; Tuscan Black Kale Salad with brussels sprouts, aged gouda cheese, butternut squash, and mustard vinaigrette; Apple Glazed Kurobuta Ham with brown sugar crust and stone ground mustard sauce; Braised Short Rib, Roasted Butternut Squash, Spinach and Garlic Tortelloni; and Baked Cauliflower Au Gratin. Dessert brings a choice of Sticky Toffee Gingerbread Cake or Peppermint Mocha Slice. Guests can also order additional sides such as chilled Jumbo Shrimp, Butter Poached Lobster, and Day Boat Fresh Fish by the pound.

New Year’s Eve

On New Year’s Eve, Travelle at The Langham is ready to usher in the New Year with a celebratory pre-fixe dinner. The stunning, riverfront dining destination invites guests to indulge in a luxe four-course meal to close out 2020 with two seatings at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. The dinner experience begins with an amuse bouche followed by courses including Chicory & Onion Tartlette made with pear, hazelnut, and Point Reyes bleu; Foie Gras Torchon with vanilla poached plums, cornbread, and Muscatel grapes; Wild Turbot with Perigord Truffle, saffron fumet, and cabbage; and Wagyu Sirloin with parsnip arancini and porcini bordelaise. Vegetarian options are also available. For dessert, guests enjoy Pastry Chef Danielle Marelli’s divine Dirty Chai Baked Alaska with Speculoos Sable and Torched Meringue. Guests can also up the ante for their group in Travelle’s chic lounge seating, available throughout the restaurant on New Year’s Eve for $150 per person.

*Orders for Travelle’s Christmas To-Go feast must be placed by Thursday, December 17 via Tock and will be ready for pickup on Christmas Day, Friday, December 25. The Christmas dinner feast feeds one to ten people for $86 per person.

Travelle: Second Floor of The Langham, Chicago, 330 N. Wabash Ave.

Recipe:

Pommes Aligot (French Style Mashed Potatoes)

Travelle at The Langham Chef Jeff Vucko

Ingredients:

4 cups potatoes

1 cup shredded mozzarella

1 cup shredded gruyere

4 tbsp butter

4 tbsp all-purpose flour

4 cups milk

Confit garlic cloves (as many as desired)

Chives

Dash of salt

Dash of pepper

Directions:

Step 1:

Cook the potatoes at 400 degrees F for 40-45 minutes until cooked. Peel the potatoes if you are not a fan of the skin. Leave it on for more flavor.

Step 2:

Start your roux by melting the butter and whisking in the flour. Cook until a sandy paste forms and set aside.

Step 3:

Heat your milk and whisk in the roux. Keep stirring and controlling your heat to avoid scorching the bottom.

Step 4:

Once you have a simple béchamel base, add the cheese a little at a time to create a mornay. This is where you can take the heat to very low, but make sure to melt your cheese into the mixture to avoid clumping.

Step 5:

Use a ricer if possible, to get your potatoes to an ideal texture. Plug in your KitchenAid or mixing appliance with the paddle attachment. Mix the potatoes, confit garlic, chives, salt, and pepper.

Step 6:

Turn the KitchenAid to speed 2 and drizzle in your cheesy mornay. Let the mixing go a little longer than you think to let the cheese fully incorporate and get super stringy. TIME TO SERVE!

Tips: Use whatever cheese you would like. Seasoning is key with potatoes. Add more butter, bacon fat, etc. Leave the peels on the potatoes if you like them. You can even boil the potatoes.