Lunchbreak: French Onion Soup

Chef Todd Hawkesworth

http://monamigabi.com

Locations:

Mon Ami Gabi, located across from the Lincoln Park Zoo

2300 N Lincoln Park W

Chicago, IL 60614

Second location in Oak Brook, located in the Oak Brook Center:

260 Oakbrook Center

Oak Brook, IL 60523

Event:

Virtual French Classics Cooking Class on Saturday, March 6 at 2:00 PM. Guests will learn how to prepare a three-course menu while enjoying it themselves. Experience is $75 per person and includes one bottle of wine per guest.

Recipe:

It can be enjoyed for dine-in, carryout, delivery, or guests can order a French Onion Soup Kit for Four to cook at home with ingredients and instructions included (monamigabi.com).

French Onion Soup

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds yellow onions, julienned

1 garlic clove, sliced into small slivers

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/2 bay leaf

2 fluid oz. white wine

4 cups chicken stock

4 cups beef broth

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

INGREDIENTS TO SERVE:

12 toasted baguette slices, cut 1/2-inch-thick croutons, 3 each per bowl

4 ounces (1/2 cup) Gruyere cheese, grated per bowl, 1 oz per bowl

4 ounces (1/2 cup) Jarlsberg cheese, grated per bowl 1 oz per bowl

METHOD:

Cut the yellow onions into julienne strips. Slice the garlic clove into small slivers. To sliver garlic, rest a paring knife at a slight angle against the peeled clove and use a gentle rocking motion to slice the clove into several slices. In a heavy bottom sauce pot with melted butter, sauté together the julienned yellow onion and sliced garlic clove with the 1/2 bay leaf. Caramelize slowly over medium heat to develop flavor, approximately 20 minutes. Add in the white wine and reduce for 5 minutes. Add chicken and beef stock. Simmer, uncovered, until the liquid is deeply flavored and slightly reduced, about 15 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Place crocks on a sheet pan. Ladle 10 ounces of soup into each of the crocks (or oven proof bowls). Top each soup with 3 slices of toasted baguette and a generous amount of grated Gruyere and Jarlsberg cheese on top of bread. Place the onion soup crocks under the broiler until the cheese is brown and begins to bubble.