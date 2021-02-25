Lunchbreak: French Onion Soup

Chef Todd Hawkesworth

http://monamigabi.com

Locations:

Mon Ami Gabi, located across from the Lincoln Park Zoo

2300 N Lincoln Park W

Chicago, IL 60614

Second location in Oak Brook, located in the Oak Brook Center:

260 Oakbrook Center

Oak Brook, IL 60523

Event:

  • Virtual French Classics Cooking Class on Saturday, March 6 at 2:00 PM.
    • Guests will learn how to prepare a three-course menu while enjoying it themselves.
    • Experience is $75 per person and includes one bottle of wine per guest.

Recipe:

It can be enjoyed for dine-in, carryout, delivery, or guests can order a French Onion Soup Kit for Four to cook at home with ingredients and instructions included (monamigabi.com).

French Onion Soup

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 pounds yellow onions, julienned
  • 1 garlic clove, sliced into small slivers
  • 1/4 cup butter, melted
  • 1/2 bay leaf
  • 2 fluid oz. white wine
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 4 cups beef broth
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

INGREDIENTS TO SERVE:

  • 12 toasted baguette slices, cut 1/2-inch-thick croutons, 3 each per bowl
  • 4 ounces (1/2 cup) Gruyere cheese, grated per bowl, 1 oz per bowl
  • 4 ounces (1/2 cup) Jarlsberg cheese, grated per bowl 1 oz per bowl

METHOD:

  1. Cut the yellow onions into julienne strips.
  2. Slice the garlic clove into small slivers. To sliver garlic, rest a paring knife at a slight angle against the peeled clove and use a gentle rocking motion to slice the clove into several slices.
  3. In a heavy bottom sauce pot with melted butter, sauté together the julienned yellow onion and sliced garlic clove with the 1/2 bay leaf. Caramelize slowly over medium heat to develop flavor, approximately 20 minutes.
  4. Add in the white wine and reduce for 5 minutes.
  5. Add chicken and beef stock. Simmer, uncovered, until the liquid is deeply flavored and slightly reduced, about 15 minutes.
  6. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  7. Place crocks on a sheet pan. Ladle 10 ounces of soup into each of the crocks (or oven proof bowls).
  8. Top each soup with 3 slices of toasted baguette and a generous amount of grated Gruyere and Jarlsberg cheese on top of bread.
  9. Place the onion soup crocks under the broiler until the cheese is brown and begins to bubble.

