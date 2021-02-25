Lunchbreak: French Onion Soup

Chef Todd Hawkesworth
Locations:
Mon Ami Gabi, located across from the Lincoln Park Zoo
2300 N Lincoln Park W
Chicago, IL 60614
Second location in Oak Brook, located in the Oak Brook Center:
260 Oakbrook Center
Oak Brook, IL 60523
Event:
- Virtual French Classics Cooking Class on Saturday, March 6 at 2:00 PM.
- Guests will learn how to prepare a three-course menu while enjoying it themselves.
- Experience is $75 per person and includes one bottle of wine per guest.
Recipe:
It can be enjoyed for dine-in, carryout, delivery, or guests can order a French Onion Soup Kit for Four to cook at home with ingredients and instructions included (monamigabi.com).
French Onion Soup
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 pounds yellow onions, julienned
- 1 garlic clove, sliced into small slivers
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
- 1/2 bay leaf
- 2 fluid oz. white wine
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 4 cups beef broth
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
INGREDIENTS TO SERVE:
- 12 toasted baguette slices, cut 1/2-inch-thick croutons, 3 each per bowl
- 4 ounces (1/2 cup) Gruyere cheese, grated per bowl, 1 oz per bowl
- 4 ounces (1/2 cup) Jarlsberg cheese, grated per bowl 1 oz per bowl
METHOD:
- Cut the yellow onions into julienne strips.
- Slice the garlic clove into small slivers. To sliver garlic, rest a paring knife at a slight angle against the peeled clove and use a gentle rocking motion to slice the clove into several slices.
- In a heavy bottom sauce pot with melted butter, sauté together the julienned yellow onion and sliced garlic clove with the 1/2 bay leaf. Caramelize slowly over medium heat to develop flavor, approximately 20 minutes.
- Add in the white wine and reduce for 5 minutes.
- Add chicken and beef stock. Simmer, uncovered, until the liquid is deeply flavored and slightly reduced, about 15 minutes.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Place crocks on a sheet pan. Ladle 10 ounces of soup into each of the crocks (or oven proof bowls).
- Top each soup with 3 slices of toasted baguette and a generous amount of grated Gruyere and Jarlsberg cheese on top of bread.
- Place the onion soup crocks under the broiler until the cheese is brown and begins to bubble.