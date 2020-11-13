Lunchbreak: French Apple Cake

Cati Molnar of Robert Et Fils

https://www.robertetfilsrestaurant.com/

Robert Et Fils is one of the newest restaurants in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood, open for elevated dinner takeout Thursday through Saturday each week.

The rotating menu offering features classic French techniques with a modern touch.

Bread, pastries and a la carte items like Coq Au Vin are also available via TOCK.

They are offering a special Thanksgiving meal for pick-up on Wednesday, November 25. Also available on TOCK!

Recipe:

French Apple Cake

1 cup AP flour (120 g)

1 tsp Baking powder (4 g)

2 large Eggs (100 g)

¾ cup + 2 tbsp Sugar (150 g + 25 g)

1 ½ tsp Salt (6 g)

3 tbsp Dark rum (42 g)

Scant ½ cup Crème fraiche (99 g)

4 tbsp Butter, melted, warm (56 g)

Apples 4 large, peeled, thinly sliced (550-600 g)

Preheat oven to 375F. Butter an 8” round or square cake pan and line it with parchment.

Whisk the flour and baking powder together and set it aside.

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with ¾ cup sugar and the salt until light and foamy (this takes about 2 minutes by hand).

Add the rum and crème fraiche and whisk until evenly combined.

Add the flour and then the melted butter, whisking until just combined into a smooth, even batter.

Gently fold in the apple slices until they are coated in batter.

Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Sprinkle evenly with 2 tbsp sugar and another pinch of salt.

Bake 45-60 minutes or until set and lightly browned. The cake may sink slightly in the center as it cools.

*Brandy, whiskey, or bourbon can be substituted for the rum. For an alcohol free option, use 4 tsp vanilla extract (19 g) and increase crème fraiche to a full ½ cup (113 g).