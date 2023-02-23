Joel Reno – Chef & Co-Owner of Pistores Pizza & Pastry

Pistores Pizza & Pastry

546 N Wells St., Chicago, IL 60654

https://www.eatpistores.com/

HOURS Tuesday-Thursday: 9am-9:30pm Friday + Saturday: 9am-10:30pm Sunday: 9am-9:30pm Full menu + bar: 10:30am-close Coffee service available until 5pm. Pastry case offerings available all day.

Pistores has expanded their brunch/breakfast offerings on Saturdays and Sundays which launches this weekend, featuring caramel apple French toast, hazelnut pancakes with poached pears, a parfait with coconut yogurt, and an everything pizza topped with smoked salmon.

Pistores Pizza & Pastry is also home to Pistores Cakes: instagram.com/eatpistorescakes which is co-owner and cake artist, Andrea Reno, designs custom cakes with realistic sugar flowers, intricate icing techniques and surprising flavor combinations for weddings and celebrations of all kinds.

Recipe:

Four Cheese Ravioli, Butternut Squash, Sage

Pasta Dough:

All purpose Flour: 30oz (3 3/4 cups)

Egg Yolk: 12 each

Whole Eggs: 3 each

EVO: 5oz (10T or 2/3 cup)

Milk: 4oz (4T or 1/2 cup)

Method: Mix All ingredients until a smooth dough forms with dough hook attachment on first speed. This should take about 3-4 minutes. once dough is smooth take off mixer and work into a ball by hand. let rest overnight if possible or a minimum of 2 hours.

Dice of roasted butternut squash:

butternut squash dice: 20oz (2 1/2 cups)

brown sugar: 1oz (2T or 1/8 cup)

salt: to taste

pepper: to taste

Method: Add one tablespoon of olive oil to a pot add butternut squash and brown sugar season lightly with salt and pepper.

Roast in oven at 350f for 20-25 minutes. should be cooked but not soft still holding form. cool on a sheet pan as fast as possible reserve.

Butternut squash puree:

butternut squash: 25oz (3.125 cups)

butter: 2oz (2T or 1/4 cup)

brown sugar: 1.5oz (3T)

salt: to taste

pepper: to taste

sage: 3 leaves

Method: Clean squash, cut into equal size chunks, add brown sugar melted butter, salt , pepper, sage. put all into a casserole dish or hotel pan and cover with foil and put in 350f oven for 30-35 minutes. Take out sage and puree in blender until very smooth. adjust seasoning with salt, pepper, and lemon juice. reserve.

Parmesan Cheese Crisps:

Grate parmesan cheese on a fine setting, spread a thin layer in a nonstick pan and put in 350f oven for 30seconds to a min, until cheese is melted but not dark, take out of oven and using a spatula remove from the pan and let cool. break into desired shapes

Roasted Chicken Jus:

Use home made or store bought chicken stock low sodium is key to having a nice sauce. Reduce the stock until it coats the back of a spoon, check for seasoning and reserve warm.

Cheese Filling:

Mascarpone: 10oz (1 1/4 cups)

Fontina: 6oz (3/4 cup)

Taleggio: 4oz (1/2 cup) *or* Gruyère

Ricotta: 8oz (1 cup)

Cream: 5oz (10T)

Pepper: to taste

Method: On low heat melt all the cheeses and cream until you have a smooth mixture. pour into 1 oz molds and freeze. remove from molds and set on to sheeted pasta and egg wash pasta place another sheet of pasta on top and gently remove all air and cut the ravioli. you can freeze at this point. or its ready to cook.

Assembly: Cook ravioli for 3 minutes in salted water. while they are cooking, saute dice of squash in brown butter or olive oil. check for seasoning. add puree on plate or bowl in whatever design you like. add the ravioli and a touch of pasta water to the squash and make creamy. add ravioli to the plate and the dice of squash, garnish with chicken jus, crispy parm, parmesan, a sage leaf and chives