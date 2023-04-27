Chef Richie Farina, Executive Chef of Adorn Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

Adorn Restaurant

120 E Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60611

http://www.adornrestaurant.com

Check Out:

The new tasting menu is $150 per person (wine pairings $85) showcasing nature-inspired ingredients and textures while using refined, modern techniques.

In addition to Adorn’s first-ever tasting menu, Chef Richie created a new a la carte menu and bar menu. He showcases playful & delicious items including the Focaccia Waffle, 20 oz Wagyu Rib Eye, Chef Richie’s Burger, and more.

Recipe:

FOCACCIA WAFFLE

Yield: 7 portions (125g each)



INGREDIENTS:

Focaccia:

Sponge 1 cup all purpose flour 1 tsp yeast 1.25 cup warm water

Bread 1 cup riced potato (cold) 2 tbsp olive oil 2.5 cups all purpose flour 1 tsp salt

Pinch fennel pollen (optional)

Toppings (optional):

Seasoned burrata

Tomatoes

Arugula

Lemon zest

Olive oil

Balsamic glaze



Procedure:

1. Mix sponge ingredients in a bowl and let sit for 30-45 minutes.

2. In a stand mixer with a hook, add dry ingredients except salt. Add the sponge mixture.

3. Mix for 7 -9 minutes on low-medium speed.

4. Add salt and mix for another 3 minutes.

5. Place dough in an oiled bowl or loaf pan, wrap and let sit to proof for 1 hour.

6. Fold the dough and split into 125g (about 4.41 oz) portions in separate, oiled containers.

7. Place one dough portion into an oiled waffle maker and press, then bake for 4-5 minutes. Repeat for all dough portions.

8. Remove from the waffle iron and cut into 6 pieces.

9. Top with seasoned burrata, tomatoes, arugula, olive oil, lemon zest and reduced balsamic glaze.