Chef Richie Farina, Executive Chef of Adorn Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Chicago 

Adorn Restaurant

120 E Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60611

http://www.adornrestaurant.com

Check Out:

The new tasting menu is $150 per person (wine pairings $85) showcasing nature-inspired ingredients and textures while using refined, modern techniques.  

In addition to Adorn’s first-ever tasting menu, Chef Richie created a new a la carte menu and bar menu. He showcases playful & delicious items including the Focaccia Waffle, 20 oz Wagyu Rib Eye, Chef Richie’s Burger, and more. 

Recipe:

FOCACCIA WAFFLE 
Yield: 7 portions (125g each) 
 

INGREDIENTS: 
Focaccia

  • Sponge
    • 1 cup all purpose flour 
    • 1 tsp yeast 
    • 1.25 cup warm water 
  • Bread
    • 1 cup riced potato (cold) 
    • 2 tbsp olive oil 
    • 2.5 cups all purpose flour 
    • 1 tsp salt 
  • Pinch fennel pollen (optional) 

Toppings (optional): 

  • Seasoned burrata 
  • Tomatoes 
  • Arugula 
  • Lemon zest 
  • Olive oil 
  • Balsamic glaze 
     

Procedure
1. Mix sponge ingredients in a bowl and let sit for 30-45 minutes. 
2. In a stand mixer with a hook, add dry ingredients except salt. Add the sponge mixture. 
3. Mix for 7 -9 minutes on low-medium speed. 
4. Add salt and mix for another 3 minutes. 
5. Place dough in an oiled bowl or loaf pan, wrap and let sit to proof for 1 hour. 
6. Fold the dough and split into 125g (about 4.41 oz) portions in separate, oiled containers. 
7. Place one dough portion into an oiled waffle maker and press, then bake for 4-5 minutes. Repeat for all dough portions. 
8. Remove from the waffle iron and cut into 6 pieces. 
9. Top with seasoned burrata, tomatoes, arugula, olive oil, lemon zest and reduced balsamic glaze. 