Chef Richie Farina, Executive Chef of Adorn Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Chicago
Adorn Restaurant
120 E Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60611
http://www.adornrestaurant.com
Check Out:
The new tasting menu is $150 per person (wine pairings $85) showcasing nature-inspired ingredients and textures while using refined, modern techniques.
In addition to Adorn’s first-ever tasting menu, Chef Richie created a new a la carte menu and bar menu. He showcases playful & delicious items including the Focaccia Waffle, 20 oz Wagyu Rib Eye, Chef Richie’s Burger, and more.
Recipe:
FOCACCIA WAFFLE
Yield: 7 portions (125g each)
INGREDIENTS:
Focaccia:
- Sponge
- 1 cup all purpose flour
- 1 tsp yeast
- 1.25 cup warm water
- Bread
- 1 cup riced potato (cold)
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2.5 cups all purpose flour
- 1 tsp salt
- Pinch fennel pollen (optional)
Toppings (optional):
- Seasoned burrata
- Tomatoes
- Arugula
- Lemon zest
- Olive oil
- Balsamic glaze
Procedure:
1. Mix sponge ingredients in a bowl and let sit for 30-45 minutes.
2. In a stand mixer with a hook, add dry ingredients except salt. Add the sponge mixture.
3. Mix for 7 -9 minutes on low-medium speed.
4. Add salt and mix for another 3 minutes.
5. Place dough in an oiled bowl or loaf pan, wrap and let sit to proof for 1 hour.
6. Fold the dough and split into 125g (about 4.41 oz) portions in separate, oiled containers.
7. Place one dough portion into an oiled waffle maker and press, then bake for 4-5 minutes. Repeat for all dough portions.
8. Remove from the waffle iron and cut into 6 pieces.
9. Top with seasoned burrata, tomatoes, arugula, olive oil, lemon zest and reduced balsamic glaze.