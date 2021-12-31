Lunchbreak: Focaccia and Egg White Breakfast Sandwich

Chef Tim Letsos of Depot 226 shares recipe for new Focaccia and Egg White Breakfast Sandwich
Ingredients:
- 1 each focaccia, cut 3 1/2 x 5
- 1 slice fontina
- 1 teaspoon scallions, slice thin
- 2 oz summer squash
- 7 leaves of spinach, rough chopped
- 2 ounces egg whites
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 tablespoons herb Aoli
Directions
- Split Focaccia.
- Sautee scallions and squash in butter.
- Add spinach and egg whites, scramble soft. Allowing mix to stay together.
- Spread Aoli on top slice of focaccia.
- Place scramble on bottom of focaccia.
- Place cheese on top of scramble.
Depot 226
Canopy by Hilton Chicago Central Loop
226 W. Jackson
(773) 809-6750