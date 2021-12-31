Lunchbreak: Focaccia and Egg White Breakfast Sandwich

(NewsNation Now) — In the wake of Betty White's passing, fans and fellow comedians are sharing their goodbyes alongside some of their favorite memories of the TV and film icon, who died just weeks before her 100th birthday.

White was the lone surviving member of the four famed on-screen friends that starred in the Primetime Emmy award-winning show "Golden Girls." She is perhaps best known, however, for her role as Sue Ann Nivens in the classic sitcom "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." More recently, White starred as Elka Ostrovsky on the TV series "Hot in Cleveland."