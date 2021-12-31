Lunchbreak: Focaccia and Egg White Breakfast Sandwich

Chef Tim Letsos of Depot 226 shares recipe for new Focaccia and Egg White Breakfast Sandwich

Ingredients:

  • 1 each focaccia, cut 3 1/2 x 5
  • 1 slice fontina
  • 1 teaspoon scallions, slice thin
  • 2 oz summer squash
  • 7 leaves of spinach, rough chopped
  • 2 ounces egg whites
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 2 tablespoons herb Aoli

Directions

  • Split Focaccia.
  • Sautee scallions and squash in butter.
  • Add spinach and egg whites, scramble soft.  Allowing mix to stay together.
  • Spread Aoli on top slice of focaccia.
  • Place scramble on bottom of focaccia. 
  • Place cheese on top of scramble.

Depot 226 
Canopy by Hilton Chicago Central Loop  
226 W. Jackson  
(773) 809-6750 

