Lunchbreak: Flourless Chocolate Chip Cookies

Erika Schlick – The Trail To Health
http://www.thetrailtohealth.com
Her cookbook Wandering Palate is available on her website and Amazon.
Recipe:
Flourless Chocolate Chip Cookies
Servings: 8
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 12 minutes
Ingredients:
1 cup nut butter of choice
1/3 cup maple sugar
1 large egg
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup chocolate chips
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 350F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper .
2. In a stand mixer , with the paddle attachment, beat nut butter, sugar, egg, vanilla and baking soda until creamy and smooth, about 2 to 3 minutes.
3. Fold in chocolate chips.
4. Roll cookie dough into balls (about 1 ½ inches in size) and press onto baking sheet.
5. Bake for 10-13 minutes, until golden brown (depending on how crispy you want them).
6. Cool cookies on a wire rack and enjoy with how cocoa or almond milk!