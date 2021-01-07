Lunchbreak: Flourless Chocolate Chip Cookies

Erika Schlick – The Trail To Health

http://www.thetrailtohealth.com

Her cookbook Wandering Palate is available on her website and Amazon.

Recipe:

Servings: 8

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 12 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup nut butter of choice

1/3 cup maple sugar

1 large egg

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper .

2. In a stand mixer , with the paddle attachment, beat nut butter, sugar, egg, vanilla and baking soda until creamy and smooth, about 2 to 3 minutes.

3. Fold in chocolate chips.

4. Roll cookie dough into balls (about 1 ½ inches in size) and press onto baking sheet.

5. Bake for 10-13 minutes, until golden brown (depending on how crispy you want them).

6. Cool cookies on a wire rack and enjoy with how cocoa or almond milk!