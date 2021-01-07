Lunchbreak: Flourless Chocolate Chip Cookies

Erika Schlick – The Trail To Health

http://www.thetrailtohealth.com

Her cookbook Wandering Palate is available on her website and Amazon.

Recipe:

Flourless Chocolate Chip Cookies

Servings: 8
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 12 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup nut butter of choice
1/3 cup maple sugar 
1 large egg 
1 tablespoon vanilla extract 
1 teaspoon baking soda 
¼ teaspoon salt 
1 cup chocolate chips 

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper .

2. In a stand mixer , with the paddle attachment, beat nut butter, sugar, egg, vanilla and baking soda until creamy and smooth, about 2 to 3 minutes. 

3. Fold in chocolate chips.

4. Roll cookie dough into balls (about 1 ½ inches in size) and press onto baking sheet.

5. Bake for 10-13 minutes, until golden brown (depending on how crispy you want them). 

6. Cool cookies on a wire rack and enjoy with how cocoa or almond milk!

