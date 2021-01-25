Lunchbreak: Five Spice Edamame

Ying Stoller

Ying has started doing some FREE Zoom cooking class.

Recipe:

Five Spice Edamame

Ingredients:

1 cinnamon stick

2 star anise

4-5 bay leaves

1 tablespoon Sichuan pepper corn

5-6 dried red chilies

1 ½ teaspoons salt

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

12-16 oz edamame

Instructions:

First toast the first 5 ingredients in a pot on low heat for a few minutes or until aromatic. Add 6 cups cold water and bring it to a boil. Add salt and baking soda, then add edamame.

Cook covered for 5-6 minutes. Remove edamame from pan and rinse in cold water. Drain. Then place them back in the spice broth.

When everything is cooled, place them in fridge overnight to absorb more flavor.

Note: The steps above where baking soda is added and edamame is rinsed in cold water after cooking are both ways to keep your edamame green.