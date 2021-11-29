Lunchbreak: Fish Stick Tacos

Jenna Helwig

Book: Bare Minimum Dinners

Recipe:

Fish Stick Tacos

MAKES 4 SERVINGS

This is the original bare minimum dinner in my household—and one of two dinners my husband feels utterly confident making. Sure, I’ve grilled or even deep- fried fish for tacos, but frozen fish sticks are a genius alternative. To quickly warm the tortillas, wrap them in a damp kitchen towel, put the bundle on a plate, and microwave on high for 60 to 90 seconds. Don’t like (or don’t have) sauerkraut? Skip it and add another tablespoon of vinegar to the cabbage.

16 frozen fish sticks (about 1 pound)

4 cups shredded cabbage (about 12 ounces)

1 cup refrigerated sauerkraut

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

8 small flour or corn tortillas, warmed

DRESS IT UP

Sour cream or plain Greek yogurt, hot sauce, chopped radishes, cilantro sprigs

Bake the fish sticks according to the package directions. While the fish sticks are cooking, combine the cabbage, sauerkraut, vinegar, and salt in a medium bowl. Toss well and let sit until ready to serve, tossing occasionally. Place two fish sticks on each tortilla and top with some of the cabbage mixture. Add sour cream, hot sauce, radishes, and/or cilantro, if desired. Serve the remaining cabbage mixture on the side as a salad.

INGREDIENT TIP

Look for sauerkraut in your supermarket’s refrigerated section and check to be sure the label says “raw,” “live,” or “fermented.” This ensures that you’ll be getting gut­ friendly probiotics in every bite, plus a fresher flavor than what you’d find in shelf­ stable jars.

Excerpted fromBARE MINIMUM DINNERS: Recipes and Strategies for Doing Less in the Kitchen© 2021by Jenna Helwig. Photography © 2021by Linda Xiao.Reproduced by permission of Houghton MifflinHarcourt. All rights reserved.