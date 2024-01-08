Joe Fontelera, Chef/Owner, Boonie’s Filipino Restaurant

Boonie’s Filipino Restaurant

4337 N Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618

http://www.booniefoods.com

Recipe:

Ginataan Hipon

Ginataan Sauce:

3 13.5oz/14oz cans coconut milk, I recommend Chaokoh Brand

1/2C Julienned Onion

1T Julienned Ginger

1T Minced Garlic

1.5T Sambal Oelek

2T Fish Sauce

Cooking Oil

Sweat the onion, ginger, and garlic over medium high heat for about 3 min. Add the sambal and sweat for another minute or so. Crank up the heat to high and add the fish sauce. Reduce the fish sauce until almost dry. Add the coconut milk and reduce away about 10% or until desired thickness. Check seasoning, add fish sauce or more sambal as desired.

The Actual Plate:

Shrimp 21-25 size, 7pcs

Garlic, 1/2 T

Butter, 1T

Ginataan Sauce, 1/4C

Some sort of citrus, I recommend calamansi, but lime or lemon will do

Garlic Salt and Pepper

Cooking Oil

Heat a pan with cooking oil on high until almost smoking. Drop in shrimp, season with salt and pepper, saute briskly.

Add Garlic, saute until shrimp and garlic are well dispersed.

Add Butter, allow to begin browning, add ginataan sauce, cook until shrimp are well coated and sauce is warm.

Finish with citrus juice.

Remove from heat and serve with white rice.