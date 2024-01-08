Joe Fontelera, Chef/Owner, Boonie’s Filipino Restaurant
Boonie’s Filipino Restaurant
4337 N Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Recipe:
Ginataan Hipon
Ginataan Sauce:
3 13.5oz/14oz cans coconut milk, I recommend Chaokoh Brand
1/2C Julienned Onion
1T Julienned Ginger
1T Minced Garlic
1.5T Sambal Oelek
2T Fish Sauce
Cooking Oil
Sweat the onion, ginger, and garlic over medium high heat for about 3 min. Add the sambal and sweat for another minute or so. Crank up the heat to high and add the fish sauce. Reduce the fish sauce until almost dry. Add the coconut milk and reduce away about 10% or until desired thickness. Check seasoning, add fish sauce or more sambal as desired.
The Actual Plate:
Shrimp 21-25 size, 7pcs
Garlic, 1/2 T
Butter, 1T
Ginataan Sauce, 1/4C
Some sort of citrus, I recommend calamansi, but lime or lemon will do
Garlic Salt and Pepper
Cooking Oil
Heat a pan with cooking oil on high until almost smoking. Drop in shrimp, season with salt and pepper, saute briskly.
Add Garlic, saute until shrimp and garlic are well dispersed.
Add Butter, allow to begin browning, add ginataan sauce, cook until shrimp are well coated and sauce is warm.
Finish with citrus juice.
Remove from heat and serve with white rice.