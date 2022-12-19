Mauro Mafrici, Executive Chef and Owner Pelago Ristorante

Pelago – 209 East Delaware Place, Chicago

http://www.pelagorestaurant.com/

Events:

PELAGO RISTORANTE, 209 East Delaware Place has come to the end of its fifteen year run serving fine dining Italian cuisine to Chicago and will serve their last meal on New Year’s Eve 2022. Chef Mafrici will be serving dinner nightly through December 31, 2022. He is going to take some time in January to spend with his family before he decides what is next for his culinary journey.

There will be a special menu for Vigilia di Natale, Feast of the Seven Fishes on December 24th and Capodanno New Year’s Eve, December 31. Pelago will be serving dinner nightly until 1.1.23.

VIGILIA DI NATALE

December 24, 2022

Four Course Menu $145 per person -or- A la Carte

Baccalà Mantecato con Polenta alla Veneziana

Venetian-Style Creamed Cod with Polenta 28

Risotto alle Vongole e Fettuccine ai Gamberi

Risotto with Clams and Fettuccine with Shrimp 42

Grigliata Mista: Seppia, Orata, Capesante, Salmone

Mixed Grilled: Cuttlefish, Sea Bream, Scallops, Salmon 68

Bûche de Noël

Yule log 24

CAPODANNO

Pelago’s Signature Dishes & Wine Pairing for The Last Night 31 December 2022

All-inclusive menu and wine pairings $300 per person

Mozzarella Tasting

Fiordilatte, Scamorza and Burrata Prosecco Di Stefano Millesimato

Pasta Tasting

Maccheroncini, Taralli, Garganelli and Malloreddus Arneis Bruno Giacosa 2015

Branzino or Veal Chop

Barolo Parusso 2017

Warm Chocolate Cake with Amarena Ice Cream

A Toast to the New Year!

Recipe:

FETTUCINE CON GAMBERI

Fettucine with Shrimp & Spinach

Serves 4 Buon Appetito!

INGREDIENTS:

1 Lb. Fettucine Pasta

25 Fresh Medium Size Shrimp

2 Bunches Fresh Spinach

1 1/2 cup Fish stock

1/2 cup Chopped Tomatoes

2 Cloves Garlic

1/4 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oi

3 Tbls. Unsalted Butter

Salt & Pepper

PREPARATION:

Boil salted water for Fettucine as per package directions.

Lightly sauté finely chopped garlic in olive oil.

Add chopped spinach and shrimp cut into 1/2 inch pieces.

Cut 5 shrimp per person and save one or two as garnish.

Add fish stock and chopped tomatoes.

Cook for 5 minutes.

Add butter, salt & pepper.

Cook pasta while shrimp and spinach mixture is cooking.

Drain pasta when “al dente”.

Add pasta to sauté pan and mix with spinach and shrimp.

Divide onto plates and garnish with whole shrimp on top.