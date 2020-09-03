Lunchbreak: Farmstand French Carrot Salad

Marc Sievers, Cookbook Author & Entertaining Expert
Check out more videos on his YouTube page – @marcjsievers
Recipe:
French Carrot Salad
Ingredients (serves 6):
Salad
- Carrots – 1 pound, peeled and finely shredded
- Parsley – 1 cup of whole leaves, Italian flat-leaf variety
- Chives – ⅓ cup, finely minced
Vinaigrette
- Olive Oil – 3 tablespoons
- Honey – 1 teaspoon
- Dijon Mustard – 1 ½ teaspoons
- Crème Fraiche – 1 tablespoon
- Lemon Juice – 2 tablespoons, freshly squeezed
- Fleur de Sel – ½ teaspoon
- Black Pepper – ½ teaspoon, freshly cracked
Directions:
Salad
- In a large bowl add the carrots, whole parsley leaves and chives. Set aside.
Vinaigrette & Assembly
- Place all of the ingredients into a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Shake vigorously for about 60 seconds.
- Pour the vinaigrette over the carrot mixture and toss.
- Transfer the salad to a serving bowl or platter, garnish with more salt and pepper and serve at room temperature.
Tip: You can make the vinaigrette up to 3 days in advance and store in it the refrigerator in same jar you made it in.