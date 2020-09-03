Lunchbreak: Farmstand French Carrot Salad

Marc Sievers, Cookbook Author & Entertaining Expert

http://www.MarcSievers.com

Check out more videos on his YouTube page – @marcjsievers

Recipe:

French Carrot Salad

Ingredients (serves 6):

Salad

  • Carrots – 1 pound, peeled and finely shredded
  • Parsley – 1 cup of whole leaves, Italian flat-leaf variety
  • Chives – ⅓ cup, finely minced

Vinaigrette

  • Olive Oil – 3 tablespoons
  • Honey – 1 teaspoon
  • Dijon Mustard – 1 ½ teaspoons
  • Crème Fraiche – 1 tablespoon
  • Lemon Juice – 2 tablespoons, freshly squeezed
  • Fleur de Sel – ½ teaspoon
  • Black Pepper – ½ teaspoon, freshly cracked

Directions:

Salad

  1. In a large bowl add the carrots, whole parsley leaves and chives.  Set aside.

Vinaigrette & Assembly

  1. Place all of the ingredients into a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Shake vigorously for about 60 seconds.
  2. Pour the vinaigrette over the carrot mixture and toss. 
  3. Transfer the salad to a serving bowl or platter, garnish with more salt and pepper and serve at room temperature.

Tip: You can make the vinaigrette up to 3 days in advance and store in it the refrigerator in same jar you made it in.

