Lunchbreak: Fall Foil Packets

Robbie Shoults

http://www.bearcreeksmokehouse.com

Recipe:

Fall Foil Packets

The best thing to know about this recipe is that it is customizable for everyone in your family! There’s no shortage of combinations you can use to make delicious foil packets all season long. To start you off, here is a recipe for the Sausage and Shrimp Foil Packet:

What you’ll need:

1lb Smoked precooked sausage sliced

1lb Fresh peeled and deveined shrimp

2 ears corn cut into 8 total mini ears

1lb red new potatoes cubed

2 cloves garlic minced

2 TBS olive oil

1 TBS cajun style seasoning

4 TBS butter

Salt and pepper to taste

How to make:

Divide all the above ingredients between 4 sheets of heavy duty foil.

Pull up sides of the foil pack together and roll down to seal the top, then roll each end up to seal up the ends to prevent leaking.

Repeat this process with the other foil packs and then cover in an additional piece of foil so that the contents are double wrapped.

Place in a preheated oven for around 15 minutes or until done.

Makes 4 servings