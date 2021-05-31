Lunchbreak: Falafel Bowl

Venecia Willis – Roti Culinary Director
New Location Opening June 8 at 1012 W. Randolph St.
Recipe:
RŌTI’s “I DREAM OF TAHINI” FALAFEL BOWL RECIPE
SAFFRON RICE:
2 Cups of Basmati Rice | 2 Cups
3 Cups of Water | 3 Cups
1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
1 Pinch Saffron
Directions: Bloom the saffron in the water prior to adding to the rice. Cook the rice in a sauce pot or rice cooker according to the directions on the package with the addition of the olive oil.
FALAFEL
8 oz. Chickpeas (drained, soaked overnight)
½ Cup Chickpeas, canned (drained)
1 Cup Parsley (roughly chopped)
1 Cup Cilantro (roughly chopped)
6 each Green Onion (chopped)
2 cloves Garlic/minced
1 tsp. Ground cumin
½ tsp. Coriander
½ tsp Crushed Red Pepper
1 ½ teaspoon Sea Salt
½ tsp. Baking Powder
5 tsp. Water
For Frying:
2 Cups Vegetable Oil
Directions: Drain chickpeas well. Place in food processor, add remaining ingredients, except for the canned chickpeas.
– Blitz for 1 to 2 minutes on high, scraping down sides as necessary, until the chickpeas are small grains, though not as smooth as hummus. Fold in the whole canned chickpeas.
– Scoop up heaped tablespoons and shape into balls, place on a tray.
– Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
– Pour oil in a skillet or large pot – at least 2/3″ depth (Note 4). Heat on medium high to 355F (or drop a bit in, should sizzle energetically).
– Place a ball in a large spoon (or tongs) and carefully place in hot oil. Cook in batches for around 4 minutes, using 2 forks to roll, until deep golden and super crusty on the outside.
– Drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining falafel.
MARINATED CABBAGE:
2 Cups Red Cabbage (shredded)
1 tbsp. Red Wine Vinegar
1 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 tbsp. Lemon Juice
Salt & Black Pepper to taste
Directions: Shred red cabbage. Add remaining ingredients and toss. Set aside for 10 mins prior to serving.
TOMATO & CUCUMBER
1 cup Grape Seed Tomatoes (sliced)
1 ½ cup Cucumber (diced)
¼ cup Parsley (chopped)
1 tsp. Garlic (minced)
1 tbsp. Red Wine Vinegar
1 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 tbsp Lemon Juice
Salt & Black Pepper to taste
Directions: Prepare tomatoes, cucumbers and parsley. Place into a bowl and add remaining ingredients. Toss together and serve.
HUMMUS
2 Cans Chickpeas (drained)
¼ Cup Chickpea Liquid
½ Cup Tahini Paste
¼ Cup Lemon Juice
1 tbsp. Garlic
1 tsp. Cumin
1 tsp. Salt
¼ tsp. Cayenne Pepper
Directions: Drain the chickpeas. Place all ingredients into a food processor. Blen until completely smooth. Refrigerate prior to serving.
CLASSIC TAHINI SAUCE
½ Cup Tahini Paste
2 Cups Water
¼ Cup Lemon Juice
½ tsp. Garlic
¼ tsp. Cumin
½ tsp. Salt
1 tbsp. Parsley (Chopped)
Directions: Place all ingredients into a mixing bowl and mix by hand using a whisk. Place into a squeeze bottle for dish to serve.