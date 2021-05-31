Lunchbreak: Falafel Bowl

Venecia Willis – Roti Culinary Director

https://roti.com/

New Location Opening June 8 at 1012 W. Randolph St.

Recipe:

RŌTI’s “I DREAM OF TAHINI” FALAFEL BOWL RECIPE

SAFFRON RICE:

2 Cups of Basmati Rice | 2 Cups

3 Cups of Water | 3 Cups

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

1 Pinch Saffron

Directions: Bloom the saffron in the water prior to adding to the rice. Cook the rice in a sauce pot or rice cooker according to the directions on the package with the addition of the olive oil.

FALAFEL

8 oz. Chickpeas (drained, soaked overnight)

½ Cup Chickpeas, canned (drained)

1 Cup Parsley (roughly chopped)

1 Cup Cilantro (roughly chopped)

6 each Green Onion (chopped)

2 cloves Garlic/minced

1 tsp. Ground cumin

½ tsp. Coriander

½ tsp Crushed Red Pepper

1 ½ teaspoon Sea Salt

½ tsp. Baking Powder

5 tsp. Water

For Frying:

2 Cups Vegetable Oil



Directions: Drain chickpeas well. Place in food processor, add remaining ingredients, except for the canned chickpeas.

– Blitz for 1 to 2 minutes on high, scraping down sides as necessary, until the chickpeas are small grains, though not as smooth as hummus. Fold in the whole canned chickpeas.

– Scoop up heaped tablespoons and shape into balls, place on a tray.

– Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

– Pour oil in a skillet or large pot – at least 2/3″ depth (Note 4). Heat on medium high to 355F (or drop a bit in, should sizzle energetically).

– Place a ball in a large spoon (or tongs) and carefully place in hot oil. Cook in batches for around 4 minutes, using 2 forks to roll, until deep golden and super crusty on the outside.

– Drain on paper towels. Repeat with remaining falafel.

MARINATED CABBAGE:

2 Cups Red Cabbage (shredded)

1 tbsp. Red Wine Vinegar

1 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tbsp. Lemon Juice

Salt & Black Pepper to taste

Directions: Shred red cabbage. Add remaining ingredients and toss. Set aside for 10 mins prior to serving.

TOMATO & CUCUMBER

1 cup Grape Seed Tomatoes (sliced)

1 ½ cup Cucumber (diced)

¼ cup Parsley (chopped)

1 tsp. Garlic (minced)

1 tbsp. Red Wine Vinegar

1 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tbsp Lemon Juice

Salt & Black Pepper to taste

Directions: Prepare tomatoes, cucumbers and parsley. Place into a bowl and add remaining ingredients. Toss together and serve.

HUMMUS

2 Cans Chickpeas (drained)

¼ Cup Chickpea Liquid

½ Cup Tahini Paste

¼ Cup Lemon Juice

1 tbsp. Garlic

1 tsp. Cumin

1 tsp. Salt

¼ tsp. Cayenne Pepper

Directions: Drain the chickpeas. Place all ingredients into a food processor. Blen until completely smooth. Refrigerate prior to serving.

CLASSIC TAHINI SAUCE

½ Cup Tahini Paste

2 Cups Water

¼ Cup Lemon Juice

½ tsp. Garlic

¼ tsp. Cumin

½ tsp. Salt

1 tbsp. Parsley (Chopped)

Directions: Place all ingredients into a mixing bowl and mix by hand using a whisk. Place into a squeeze bottle for dish to serve.