Chris Clippard, founder

Everything Countz at Time Out Market Chicago

916 W. Fulton Market

etcwellnesscafe.com

.instagram.com/everythingcountz5/

TURKEY MEATLOAF RECIPE:

-3lbs Ground Turkey 85/15 lean

-1 Tablespoons Himalayan Pink Sea Salt

-1 Tablespoons onion powder

-1 Tablespoons granulated garlic

-1.5 Tablespoons white pepper

-2 Teaspoon of Montreal Steak Seasoning

-1 Tablespoon Worcestershire

1/2-cup (grape seed, avocado, or olive oil

3-eggs (large)

Whip all the seasoning Together with the eggs in a bowl, including the oil. This will cause a gelatinous reaction. Pour gel mixture into the bowl of ground turkey.

1-cup Breadcrumbs

1-WholeChopped green pepper (finely or use a food processor)

1- Small yellow Onion

The secret to a good Turkey Meatloaf is oil. Adding additional oil adds a soluble fat, which hydrates the breadcrumbs that are used as a binder and keeps the turkey Meatloaf moist.

Hand mix together.

Shape into a loaf

Spray Olive oil Spray in loaf (1/4 or 1/3 pan)

Preheat oven 350°

Cover with foil

Bake for 45mins

Uncover back for an additional 15-20 until brown coating.