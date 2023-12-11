Chris Clippard, founder
Everything Countz at Time Out Market Chicago
916 W. Fulton Market
TURKEY MEATLOAF RECIPE:
-3lbs Ground Turkey 85/15 lean
-1 Tablespoons Himalayan Pink Sea Salt
-1 Tablespoons onion powder
-1 Tablespoons granulated garlic
-1.5 Tablespoons white pepper
-2 Teaspoon of Montreal Steak Seasoning
-1 Tablespoon Worcestershire
1/2-cup (grape seed, avocado, or olive oil
3-eggs (large)
Whip all the seasoning Together with the eggs in a bowl, including the oil. This will cause a gelatinous reaction. Pour gel mixture into the bowl of ground turkey.
1-cup Breadcrumbs
1-WholeChopped green pepper (finely or use a food processor)
1- Small yellow Onion
The secret to a good Turkey Meatloaf is oil. Adding additional oil adds a soluble fat, which hydrates the breadcrumbs that are used as a binder and keeps the turkey Meatloaf moist.
Hand mix together.
Shape into a loaf
Spray Olive oil Spray in loaf (1/4 or 1/3 pan)
Preheat oven 350°
Cover with foil
Bake for 45mins
Uncover back for an additional 15-20 until brown coating.