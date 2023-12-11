Chris Clippard, founder

Everything Countz at Time Out Market Chicago  

916 W. Fulton Market  

etcwellnesscafe.com

instagram.com/everythingcountz5/

TURKEY MEATLOAF RECIPE: 

-3lbs Ground Turkey 85/15 lean 

-1 Tablespoons Himalayan Pink Sea Salt 

-1 Tablespoons onion powder  

-1 Tablespoons granulated garlic  

-1.5 Tablespoons white pepper 

-2 Teaspoon of Montreal Steak Seasoning  

-1 Tablespoon Worcestershire  

1/2-cup (grape seed, avocado, or olive oil 

3-eggs (large) 

Whip all the seasoning Together with the eggs in a bowl, including the oil. This will cause a gelatinous reaction. Pour gel mixture into the bowl of ground turkey. 

1-cup Breadcrumbs  

1-WholeChopped green pepper (finely or use a food processor)  

1- Small yellow Onion 

The secret to a good Turkey Meatloaf is oil. Adding additional oil adds a soluble fat, which hydrates the breadcrumbs that are used as a binder and keeps the turkey Meatloaf moist. 

Hand mix together. 

Shape into a loaf 

Spray Olive oil Spray in loaf (1/4 or 1/3 pan) 

Preheat oven 350° 

Cover with foil  

Bake for 45mins 

Uncover back for an additional 15-20 until brown coating. 