Lunchbreak: Esquites

Marissa Tuñon

http://www.mercaditorivernorth.com

Mercadito is open for indoor dining, patio dining, takeout and delivery Monday-Sunday between 3 – 10 p.m.

Mercadito is located in Chicago’s River North neighborhood at 108 W. Kinzie St.

Recipe:

Esquites (yields 3 portions)

Ingredients

2 tbsp oil (canola or vegetable)

5 ears of corn

1 cup chopped onions

1/2 tablespoon chopped garlic

1/2 teaspoon chopped Serrano Chiles

1 teaspoon of chopped epazote

2 cups of water

Salt to taste

3 tbsp Lime – Mayo

3 tbsp Queso Fresco

2 Limes

Step-By-Step Directions

Heat up the oil in a pan. Add garlic and onion, sauté until golden brown. Add serrano chiles and epazote, sauté for a minute. Add Corn and water, stir. Cook over medium heat for 20-25 minutes, add salt to taste. Serve in a bowl, add a spoonful of lime mayo, queso fresco and a wedge of lime.