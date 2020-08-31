Lunchbreak: Esquites

http://www.mercaditorivernorth.com

Mercadito is open for indoor dining, patio dining, takeout and delivery Monday-Sunday between 3 – 10 p.m.

Mercadito is located in Chicago’s River North neighborhood at 108 W. Kinzie St.

Recipe:

Esquites (yields 3 portions)

Ingredients 

  • 2 tbsp oil (canola or vegetable) 
  • 5 ears of corn 
  • 1 cup chopped onions 
  • 1/2 tablespoon chopped garlic  
  • 1/2 teaspoon chopped Serrano Chiles 
  • 1 teaspoon of chopped epazote 
  • 2 cups of water 
  • Salt to taste 
  • 3 tbsp Lime – Mayo  
  • 3 tbsp Queso Fresco 
  • 2 Limes 

Step-By-Step Directions 

  1. Heat up the oil in a pan. 
  2. Add garlic and onion, sauté until golden brown. 
  3. Add serrano chiles and epazote, sauté for a minute.  
  4. Add Corn and water, stir.  
  5. Cook over medium heat for 20-25 minutes, add salt to taste.  
  6. Serve in a bowl, add a spoonful of lime mayo, queso fresco and a wedge of lime.  

