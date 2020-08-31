Lunchbreak: Esquites

Marissa Tuñon
http://www.mercaditorivernorth.com
Mercadito is open for indoor dining, patio dining, takeout and delivery Monday-Sunday between 3 – 10 p.m.
Mercadito is located in Chicago’s River North neighborhood at 108 W. Kinzie St.
Recipe:
Esquites (yields 3 portions)
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp oil (canola or vegetable)
- 5 ears of corn
- 1 cup chopped onions
- 1/2 tablespoon chopped garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon chopped Serrano Chiles
- 1 teaspoon of chopped epazote
- 2 cups of water
- Salt to taste
- 3 tbsp Lime – Mayo
- 3 tbsp Queso Fresco
- 2 Limes
Step-By-Step Directions
- Heat up the oil in a pan.
- Add garlic and onion, sauté until golden brown.
- Add serrano chiles and epazote, sauté for a minute.
- Add Corn and water, stir.
- Cook over medium heat for 20-25 minutes, add salt to taste.
- Serve in a bowl, add a spoonful of lime mayo, queso fresco and a wedge of lime.