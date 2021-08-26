Lunchbreak: Ensalada de Tomate con Atún

Justin DePhillips, Head Chef at ThinkFoodGroup
Jaleo by José Andrés
500 N. Clark St. #465, Chicago, IL 60654
https://www.jaleo.com/location/chicago/
Recipe:
Ensalada de Tomate con Atún
- 2 ea Medium Size Heirloom Tomatoes
- 7 ea Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes
- 2 oz Spanish Yellowfin Tuna in Oil
- 2 ea Piparra Pepper
- ¼ ea Vidalia or Wala Wala Onion
- 2 Tbsp Piparra Dressing (recipe below, makes enough for 2 plates)
- 3 Tbsp EVOO
- 1.5 tsp Sherry Vinegar
- 1.5 tsp Piparra Pepper Brine (Reserved from the jar)
- 0.5 tsp Kosher Salt
- For garnish: Chives, EVOO, Maldon Salt
- Bring a pot of water to boil and prepare an ice bath.
- Using a small knife, mark a shallow “X” into the bottom of each of the 2 full-size tomatoes.
- Using a toothpick, poke a hole in the stem end of each cherry tomato.
- Blanch all the tomatoes for 20-30 seconds then remove to the ice bath until completely cool.
- Peel the tomatoes and remove the stem end from the 2 full-size tomatoes.
- Cut the 2 full-size tomatoes into bite-size chunks, leave the cherry tomatoes whole. Reserve on a paper towel-lined plate or tray until ready to plate.
- Thinly slice the onion and wash under cold water to remove some of the acidity, shake dry and reserve. Cut the piparra peppers cross-wise into thin rings.
- To serve, arrange the tomatoes on a chilled plate, then top with large flakes of tuna and the onion.
- Dress generously with the piparra dressing, then season well with maldon salt.
- Sprinkle the sliced piparra peppers and chives over the top and serve!