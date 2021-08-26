Lunchbreak: Ensalada de Tomate con Atún

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Justin DePhillips, Head Chef at ThinkFoodGroup

Jaleo by José Andrés

500 N. Clark St. #465, Chicago, IL 60654

https://www.jaleo.com/location/chicago/

Recipe:

Ensalada de Tomate con Atún

  • 2 ea Medium Size Heirloom Tomatoes
  • 7 ea Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes
  • 2 oz Spanish Yellowfin Tuna in Oil
  • 2 ea Piparra Pepper
  • ¼ ea Vidalia or Wala Wala Onion
  • 2 Tbsp Piparra Dressing (recipe below, makes enough for 2 plates)
    • 3 Tbsp EVOO
    • 1.5 tsp Sherry Vinegar
    • 1.5 tsp Piparra Pepper Brine (Reserved from the jar)
    • 0.5 tsp Kosher Salt
  • For garnish: Chives, EVOO, Maldon Salt
  1. Bring a pot of water to boil and prepare an ice bath.
  2. Using a small knife, mark a shallow “X” into the bottom of each of the 2 full-size tomatoes.
  3. Using a toothpick, poke a hole in the stem end of each cherry tomato.
  4. Blanch all the tomatoes for 20-30 seconds then remove to the ice bath until completely cool.
  5. Peel the tomatoes and remove the stem end from the 2 full-size tomatoes.
  6. Cut the 2 full-size tomatoes into bite-size chunks, leave the cherry tomatoes whole.  Reserve on a paper towel-lined plate or tray until ready to plate.
  7. Thinly slice the onion and wash under cold water to remove some of the acidity, shake dry and reserve.  Cut the piparra peppers cross-wise into thin rings.
  8. To serve, arrange the tomatoes on a chilled plate, then top with large flakes of tuna and the onion.
  9. Dress generously with the piparra dressing, then season well with maldon salt.
  10. Sprinkle the sliced piparra peppers and chives over the top and serve!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News