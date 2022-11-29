Sergio Perez, Chef

Taqueria El Perez

10317 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453

http://taqueriaelperez.com/

Recipes:

Enchiladas Verdes

1 breast chicken

12 Tomatillos

6 jalapeños

1 tomato

1/2 spoon salt

1/2 spoon oregano

2 spoons oil

Chopped onion

Fresh lettuce

Fresco Cheese

Instructions:

Boil chicken in water with salt for 45 minutes, then shred

Boil tomatillos, jalapeños and tomato for 20 minutes in pot with enough water to cover them.

Place softened vegetables in mixer and blend with salt & oregano until pureed.

Put oil into frying pan and heat.

Deep fry tortillas in oil for 20-30 seconds each.

Place crispy tortillas on plate and pour salsa over.

Add shredded chicken to tortillas and roll up.