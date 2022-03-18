Tomas Ovejero – Chef/General Manager, 5411 Empanadas

5411 Empanadas

809 Davis St. Evanston, IL *new, opening this spring*

3715 N. Southport, Chicago, IL

2850 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL

2045 W. North Ave., Chicago, IL

http://www.5411empanadas.com

Recipes:

RATATOUILLE EMPANADA

Makes 12 Empanadas

Ingredients:

1 tablespoons Garlic (chopped)

5 oz. (10 T) Carrots, diced

5 oz. (10 T) Yellow Onion, julienned

5 oz. (10 T) Red Bell Pepper, diced

5 oz. (10 T) Zucchini, diced

1.25 cups White Button Mushrooms, sliced

2 tablespoons Oregano, dried

4 ½ tablespoons Cumin

6 tablespoons Salt

5 tablespoons Black Pepper

1 tablespoons Blended Oil (half Canola Oil, half EVOO)

Pre-made Puff Pastry

Instructions:

• Cover the bottom of a pot with oil on high heat.

• Add garlic and sauté until aromatic.

• Add onions, carrots and 1/3 spices.

• Cook until onions have softened a little, about 5 min.

• Add bell peppers, zucchini and 1/3 spices.

• Cook for another 5 min.

• Add mushrooms and remaining spices.

• Lower the heat to medium and cook until zucchini and bell peppers have softened but still have body.

• Strain the vegetables, retaining the liquid and reducing it to a quart.

• Add to the strained vegetables and stir to combine.

• Add filing to puff pastry and fold over, using your fingers to close tightly.

• Bake at 375 degrees until golden brown.

BACON, DATE & GOAT CHESE EMPANADAS

Makes 12 Empanadas

Ingredients:

1 lb. Applewood Spoked Bacon, sliced ¼ inch thick

8 oz. (1 cup) Deglet Dates, thinly sliced

5 oz. (10 T) Goat Cheese (the at-home chef can use store bought)

1 cup Blended Oil (half Canola Oil, half EVOO)

Pre-made Puff Pastry

Instructions:

• Add ½ the bacon into two separate pots on high heat with some blended oil.

• Cook, stirring occasionally, until bacon is crispy and most fat has rendered.

• As the bacon cooks, lower the heat to prevent burning.

• Add dates to one pot, then cover with the other bacon and mix.

• Strain the rendered fat.

• Add goat cheese and mix until homogenous.

• Add filing to puff pastry and fold over, using your fingers to close tightly.

• Bake at 375 degrees until golden brown.