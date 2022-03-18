Tomas Ovejero – Chef/General Manager, 5411 Empanadas
5411 Empanadas
809 Davis St. Evanston, IL *new, opening this spring*
3715 N. Southport, Chicago, IL
2850 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL
2045 W. North Ave., Chicago, IL
Recipes:
RATATOUILLE EMPANADA
Makes 12 Empanadas
Ingredients:
1 tablespoons Garlic (chopped)
5 oz. (10 T) Carrots, diced
5 oz. (10 T) Yellow Onion, julienned
5 oz. (10 T) Red Bell Pepper, diced
5 oz. (10 T) Zucchini, diced
1.25 cups White Button Mushrooms, sliced
2 tablespoons Oregano, dried
4 ½ tablespoons Cumin
6 tablespoons Salt
5 tablespoons Black Pepper
1 tablespoons Blended Oil (half Canola Oil, half EVOO)
Pre-made Puff Pastry
Instructions:
• Cover the bottom of a pot with oil on high heat.
• Add garlic and sauté until aromatic.
• Add onions, carrots and 1/3 spices.
• Cook until onions have softened a little, about 5 min.
• Add bell peppers, zucchini and 1/3 spices.
• Cook for another 5 min.
• Add mushrooms and remaining spices.
• Lower the heat to medium and cook until zucchini and bell peppers have softened but still have body.
• Strain the vegetables, retaining the liquid and reducing it to a quart.
• Add to the strained vegetables and stir to combine.
• Add filing to puff pastry and fold over, using your fingers to close tightly.
• Bake at 375 degrees until golden brown.
BACON, DATE & GOAT CHESE EMPANADAS
Makes 12 Empanadas
Ingredients:
1 lb. Applewood Spoked Bacon, sliced ¼ inch thick
8 oz. (1 cup) Deglet Dates, thinly sliced
5 oz. (10 T) Goat Cheese (the at-home chef can use store bought)
1 cup Blended Oil (half Canola Oil, half EVOO)
Pre-made Puff Pastry
Instructions:
• Add ½ the bacon into two separate pots on high heat with some blended oil.
• Cook, stirring occasionally, until bacon is crispy and most fat has rendered.
• As the bacon cooks, lower the heat to prevent burning.
• Add dates to one pot, then cover with the other bacon and mix.
• Strain the rendered fat.
• Add goat cheese and mix until homogenous.
• Add filing to puff pastry and fold over, using your fingers to close tightly.
• Bake at 375 degrees until golden brown.