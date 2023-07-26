Chef Sahil Sethi, Culinary Director of Sifr & Indienne Chicago

sifr, 660 N. Orleans, Chicago, IL

464-204-8711

https://www.sifrchicago.com/

Recipe:

Ember Grilled Melon & Feta Mousse

Feta Mousse

Feta Cheese Strained- ¼ cup

Greek Yogurt- ¼ cup

Olive Oil- 1 tbsp

Lemon Zest – 1 tsp

Method

  • In a food processor bowl add in the feta, yogurt, lemon zest and blend it till smooth and add olive oil while blending so it becomes a creamy spread. Reserve for plating.

Grilled Melon

Cantaloupe Melon- ½ cup

Honeydew Melon- ½ cup

Watermelon- ½ cup

Method

  • Peel all the melon rind off and cut them in round shape so it is easy to be grilled.
  • On a hot grill, place the melon and grill them on both sides for an even char.
  • Let them cool down and then cut into desired shape.
  • Reserve for plating.

For Plating

Sumac Powder

Tzatziki Spice Blend

Sliced breakfast radish

Sliced Watermelon radish

Dill

Edible flowers

Pine nuts

To Assemble

  • In a coupe plate using a spoon spread the feta mousse.
  • Start arranging the melons, add sliced radish, watermelon radish.
  • Sprinkle Sumac powder, tzatziki spice blend and pour some parsley oil.
  • Add salt roasted pine nuts, and garnish with edible flowers.