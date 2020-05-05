Lunchbreak: Elote – Mexican Street Corn

Cedric Harden, Executive Chef, River Roast, Mariano’s Tastemaker

Carolina Diaz, Executive Chef, Terzo Piano, Mariano’s Tastemaker

Mariano’s Meet Ups

Tuesday, May 5

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/marianos-30024385732

Mariano’s Meet Ups, an online platform for cooking classes, wine tastings, mixology sessions, live Chicago style music and more. During Mariano’s Meet Ups allow customers to learn tips and tricks for preparing meals and cocktails during this time of shelter in place and social distancing.

Mariano’s Tastemakers Cedric Harden, Executive Chef at River Roast and Carolina Diaz, Executive Chef at Terzo Piano, will host a Cinco de Mayo themed Meet Up on May 5. Carolina & Cedric will be making homemade corn tortillas, rajas y hongos filling, elote, salsa and margaritas.

http://www.marianos.com

Mariano’s Meet Up will also bring the popular ‘Live at Mariano’s’ musical performances into your home every Friday from 6pm to 7 pm, with local artists.

The full schedule of virtual events can be found at www.marianosmarket.eventbrite.com.

Registration is free and signs up are available at www.marianosmarket.eventbrite.com. Classes will be hosted on the ZOOM video platform.

For more information on their restaurants:

http://riverroastchicago.com

http://www.terzopianochicago.com/

Elote

Serves 6 people

6 Ears of sweet corn

2 Tbl Parmesan Cheese, grated or micro planed

2 Tbl Cilantro, Sliced thin

½ cup Mayonnaise

½ cup Sour cream

1 small bottle of Tajin chili powder

Salt and pepper

2 Tbl Butter

Cut corn off each cob. Add Butter to a medium hot pan, when melted, cook corn for 2 mins while stirring. Season with salt and pepper. Add the mayo and sour cream to the corn and remove from the heat. Stir until the combine. Transfer to serving plate, add parmesan cheese, sprinkle your desired amount of tajin and garnish with cilantro.