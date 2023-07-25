Lauren Brynjelsen – One Life Kitchen, Owner
One Life Kitchen
742 W Northwest Highway, Barrington, IL 60010
Recipes:
Crostini with Brie Dates and Toasted Walnuts
Ingredients:
1 medium baguette (about 1/2 lb.), sliced into 1/2-inch rounds (about 24 slices)
2 Tbs. olive oil
Kosher salt
1/2 cup coarsely chopped toasted walnuts
1/2 cup Medjool dates (about 6 to 8), pitted and coarsely chopped
1 tbsp. honey
1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
6 oz. brie, rind trimmed and softened to room temperature
2 tbsp. thinly sliced chives
Directions:
- Position a rack in the center of the oven and heat the oven to 425°F.
- Set the bread slices on a large baking sheet; dab both sides with the oil and sprinkle one side lightly with salt (about 1/4 tsp. for all the bread). Bake until the bread starts to brown and crisp, about 8 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, toss the walnuts with the dates, honey, and vinegar.
- While the bread is still warm, spread with brie and then top with the date and nut mixture. Sprinkle with the chives and serve.
Prosciutto, Burrata & Roasted Garlic Crostini
(servings 12+)
Ingredients:
8 oz burrata cheese, drained, torn into bite size pieces
2 heads of garlic
Olive oil
Maldon salt
Pepper
Prosciutto
Basil
Balsamic glaze
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Roast garlic in a Dutch oven or sauce pot with olive oil, Maldon salt and pepper for 1 hour.
Smear the roasted garlic on toasted bread and top with burrata, prosciutto, basil and balsamic glaze.