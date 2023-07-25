Lauren Brynjelsen – One Life Kitchen, Owner

One Life Kitchen

742 W Northwest Highway, Barrington, IL 60010

Recipes:

Crostini with Brie Dates and Toasted Walnuts

Ingredients:

1 medium baguette (about 1/2 lb.), sliced into 1/2-inch rounds (about 24 slices)

2 Tbs. olive oil

Kosher salt

1/2 cup coarsely chopped toasted walnuts

1/2 cup Medjool dates (about 6 to 8), pitted and coarsely chopped

1 tbsp. honey

1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

6 oz. brie, rind trimmed and softened to room temperature

2 tbsp. thinly sliced chives

Directions:

Position a rack in the center of the oven and heat the oven to 425°F.

Set the bread slices on a large baking sheet; dab both sides with the oil and sprinkle one side lightly with salt (about 1/4 tsp. for all the bread). Bake until the bread starts to brown and crisp, about 8 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, toss the walnuts with the dates, honey, and vinegar.

While the bread is still warm, spread with brie and then top with the date and nut mixture. Sprinkle with the chives and serve.

Prosciutto, Burrata & Roasted Garlic Crostini

(servings 12+)

Ingredients:

8 oz burrata cheese, drained, torn into bite size pieces

2 heads of garlic

Olive oil

Maldon salt

Pepper

Prosciutto

Basil

Balsamic glaze

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Roast garlic in a Dutch oven or sauce pot with olive oil, Maldon salt and pepper for 1 hour.

Smear the roasted garlic on toasted bread and top with burrata, prosciutto, basil and balsamic glaze.