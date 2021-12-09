Lunchbreak: Eggnog Truffles

Meg Galus, Executive Chef at Cocoa + Co

Cocoa + Co Coffee & Chocolate Café

1651 N. Wells St., Chicago, IL 60614

http://www.cocoaandco.com

Holiday Offerings:

Signature Items:

– “Christmas Tree Lot”: Chocolate trees in all shapes and sizes, decorated for the season

– Filled Chocolate Ornaments: 2 sizes of dark chocolate ornaments filled with chocolate treats

– Chocolate Wreath: A stunning all-chocolate, beautifully decorated edible centerpiece

– Hot Chocolate Bombs: Filled with our signature drinking chocolate and hand-crafted mini marshmallows

Christmas Pre-Orders (order 12/8-12/15 for pick-up 12/22-12/24):

– Buche de Noel: Chocolate Sponge Cake, Dark Chocolate Mousse, Tonka Bean Whipped Ganache

– Christmas Cookie Box: One dozen assorted cookies

– Cinnamon Rolls: Cream Cheese Frosting

Recipe:

EGGNOG TRUFFLES

INGREDIENTS:

– 1 cup eggnog

– 2 ½ cups high quality white or milk chocolate OR 1 1/4 cup high-quality dark chocolate, chopped

– ¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

– 1 ea cinnamon stick

– ¼ teaspoon grated nutmeg

– 2 Tablespoons brandy, bourbon, or rum (optional)

– Dark chocolate, melted, to roll truffles

– Cocoa powder OR sparkling sugar OR festive sprinkles to roll truffles

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Melt the chocolate either over a double boiler or in the microwave on half power for short bursts, stirring often

2. Bring the eggnog and spices to a boil

3. Take off the heat and strain

4. Pour 1/3 of the hot liquid into the chocolate and whisk in the center of the bowl

5. Pour another 1/3 of the liquid onto the chocolate and whisk to combine

6. Pour the remaining liquid onto the chocolate and whisk

7. Add the alcohol (if using) and vanilla extract

8. Make sure ganache is well emulsified and smooth

9. Pour into a shallow container (like a casserole dish)

10. Put plastic cling film to touch the surface of the ganache and chill overnight

11. Scoop small balls of ganache and roll into balls, chill if needed

12. Melt chocolate carefully – do not overheat

13. Roll each ball in melted chocolate and then into finishing powder of choice