Chef Phillip Frankland Lee; Co-owner and Executive Chef of Scratch Restaurants Group

Margarita Kallas-Lee; Co-owner and Executive Pastry Chef of Scratch Restaurants Group

Sushi by Scratch Restaurants

415 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago IL, 60654

https://www.sushibyscratchrestaurants.com/

Hours of Operation: Wednesday-Sunday (4:30-11 p.m.) closed Monday/Tuesday 3 seatings/per night (5pm; 7:15pm; 9:30pm); Omakase experience starts 30 minutes prior to scheduled seating time with a complimentary welcome cocktail

Price: $165/person; $25/person deposit is used to secure booking and will be applied to bill upon dining

Reservations: https://www.exploretock.com/sushi-by-scratch-restaurants-chicago-chicago Reservations are released on the first of the month at 10am for the following month’s availability



Recipe:

Eel Nigiri with Roasted Bone Marrow

For the eel:

Prepared Eel

Bone Marrow – cooked at 350 until the marrow is just cooked through

Soy Sauce (best quality you can find)

Ponzu Sauce

Lemon

Sea Salt

Yuzu Kosho (green)

Sushi Rice

“This bite is best served piping hot. You should purchase prepared eel, which you can get at a well-stocked Japanese market, and it’s cooked and covered in a sticky sweet “eel sauce”. Slice it on the bias and place it on top of your sushi rice. Take the bone marrow, which has been cooked so that the marrow is soft and tender and place it over the bite. Using a kitchen torch, heat the marrow until the fat starts dripping on to the eel. The eel will start to sizzle in the rendering fat, and once it’s hot and slightly crispy, drizzle with a touch of soy, ponzu, lemon, sea salt, and green yuzu kosho. Enjoy!

For the hamachi:

Hamachi

Corn Puree

Bread Crumbs

Soy Sauce (best quality you can find)

Fresh Wasabi

Sushi Rice

For the corn puree, with a box grater, grate the corn, being careful not to go any deeper than the kernels (into the cob). Then, using the back of your knife, rub against the cobs placing significant pressure on them to extract the corn “milk.” Transfer the corn and all liquid to a pot and add salt (about 1.5% of total weight). Cook on low heat for about 30 minutes until sweet and kernels are smearable when you rub them between your fingers. Reduce liquid by approximately 20%. Make sure to stir regularly so the corn doesn’t burn on the bottom. Once reduced, transfer to a blender and blend until smooth. Chill the puree rapidly and move to a container after cooling.

For the bread crumbs, get the best quality bread you can find, and blend in a food processer until it turns into crumbs. Season with olive oil, salt and pepper to taste. Bake at 400F until golden brown.

For the sushi, slice the fish on the bias and place on top of sushi rice. Brush the corn puree on the top of the fish, careful to get an even coat across all of the fish. Sprinkle bread crumbs evenly over the puree. Fish with a bit of soy sauce, top with wasabi to taste and enjoy!

*Note about measurements – most of them are based on how many pieces of nigiri you want to make. The only one with measurements at all is the corn purée and that’s detailed in the description based on how much you want to make.