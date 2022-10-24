Sujan Sarkar – Executive Chef/Partner, Indienne
Indienne
217 W. Huron St., Chicago
http://www.indiennechicago.com
Recipe:
EDAMAME & GREEN PEA KEBAB, YUBA, HEIRLOOM TOMATO PACHADI
FOR KEBAB:
Ingredients:
Sunflower Oil 2 tbsp
Edamame 1 cup
Roasted Channa Dal Powder 1 tbsp
Cup Green Peas ½ cup
Boiled Potato ½ cup
Chopped Green Chilli ½ tsp
Grated ginger 1 tsp
Chopped Garlic 1 tsp
Chopped Red Onion 2 tbsp
Coriander powder ½ tsp
Cumin Powder ½ tsp
Garam masala ½ tsp
Lemon Juice 1 tbsp
Chopped Cilantro 1 tbsp
Salt to taste
Yuba Sheet as needed
Butter as needed
Method :
- Blanch the edamame and green peas for 2 minutes in boiling water, shock them in ice water, drain and blend them into a coarse mixture.
- Heat oil in a pan and add chopped onion, garlic, ginger and green chili for 2-3 minute.
- Add all dry masalas and cook for few minutes and add grated boiled potato, peas and edamame and mix well. Add salt, chopped cilantro and lemon juice.
- Remove from the heat and let the kebab mixture cool down. Divide the mixture into six equal portions and flatten them like a patty.
- Rinse the Yuba sheets under warm water to separate then. Pat dry the yuba sheets and cut into square shape.
- Place the kebab in the center of the yuba sheet and wrap from all the sides.
- Heat butter in a non-stick pan and sear the kebabs both the side till golden in colour.
- Serve hot with heirloom tomato pachadi.
Heirloom Tomato Pachadi
(An Andhra Style [South East India] condiment)
Ingredients:
Heirloom Tomato 2 cup
Coconut oil 3 tbsp
Mustard Seeds 1 tsp
Ginger 1 tbsp
Dry Red Chili 2 nos
Jaggery powder 1 tbsp
Chana dal (rinsed and dried) 1tbsp
Asafoetida ½ tsp
Salt 1tsp
Method:
- Wash and roughly chop the tomatoes.
- In a heavy bottom pan on medium heat, add coconut oil and temper it with mustard seeds, ginger, asafetida, Chana dal and dry chilies.
- Add the tomatoes, sprinkle some salt and toss it on high flame till the moisture evaporates.
- Add jagery powder and cook for 5-7 minute.
- Cool down the mixture and blend it till turn into a paste.
- Check and adjust the seasoning.