Sujan Sarkar – Executive Chef/Partner, Indienne

Indienne

217 W. Huron St., Chicago

http://www.indiennechicago.com

Recipe:

EDAMAME & GREEN PEA KEBAB, YUBA, HEIRLOOM TOMATO PACHADI

FOR KEBAB:

Ingredients:

  Sunflower Oil                                                   2 tbsp

  Edamame                                                          1 cup

  Roasted Channa Dal Powder      1 tbsp

  Cup Green Peas                              ½ cup

  Boiled Potato                                    ½ cup

  Chopped Green Chilli                    ½ tsp

  Grated ginger                                                   1 tsp

  Chopped Garlic                                                1 tsp

  Chopped Red Onion                       2 tbsp

  Coriander powder                                          ½ tsp

  Cumin Powder                                                 ½ tsp

  Garam masala                                                  ½ tsp

  Lemon Juice                                      1 tbsp

  Chopped Cilantro                                            1 tbsp

  Salt                                                                      to taste

  Yuba Sheet                                                        as needed

  Butter                                                                  as needed

 Method :

  1. Blanch the edamame and green peas for 2 minutes in boiling water, shock them in ice water, drain and blend them into a coarse mixture.
  2. Heat oil in a pan and add chopped onion, garlic, ginger and green chili for 2-3 minute.
  3. Add all dry masalas and cook for few minutes and add grated boiled potato, peas and edamame and mix well. Add salt, chopped cilantro and lemon juice.
  4. Remove from the heat and let the kebab mixture cool down. Divide the mixture into six equal portions and flatten them like a patty. 
  5. Rinse the Yuba sheets under warm water to separate then. Pat dry the yuba sheets and cut into square shape.
  6. Place the kebab in the center of the yuba sheet and wrap from all the sides.
  7. Heat butter in a non-stick pan and sear the kebabs both the side till golden in colour.
  8. Serve hot with heirloom tomato pachadi.

Heirloom Tomato Pachadi 

(An Andhra Style [South East India] condiment)

Ingredients:                                      

Heirloom Tomato                                2 cup

Coconut oil                                          3 tbsp

Mustard Seeds                                   1 tsp

Ginger                                                 1 tbsp

Dry Red Chili                                       2 nos

Jaggery powder                                  1 tbsp

Chana dal (rinsed and dried)              1tbsp

Asafoetida                                           ½ tsp

Salt                                                      1tsp

Method:

  1. Wash and roughly chop the tomatoes.
  2. In a heavy bottom pan on medium heat, add coconut oil and temper it with mustard seeds, ginger, asafetida, Chana dal and dry chilies.
  3. Add the tomatoes, sprinkle some salt and toss it on high flame till the moisture evaporates.
  4. Add jagery powder and cook for 5-7 minute.
  5. Cool down the mixture and blend it till turn into a paste.
  6. Check and adjust the seasoning.