Lunchbreak: Easy Taco Tuesday Recipes

Amy Hanten – The Cooking Mom

You can follow her on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter @thecookingmom.

Both her cookbooks are available on Amazon.

Recipes:

Taco Soup

Ingredients:

2 pounds ground beef or ground turkey

1 medium yellow onion

1 green pepper, finely diced (optional)

1 packet (1.25 ounces) taco seasoning

1 packet (1 ounce) dry ranch dressing mix

1 can (28 ounces) diced or crushed tomatoes

1 jar (16 ounces) salsa

1 can (4 ounces) diced green chiles

2 cups chicken stock

1 can (15 ounces) ranch style beans

2 cups frozen or 1 can (15 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained

Directions:

In a large soup pan brown the beef (or turkey) with the onion and pepper until beef is crumbly and no longer pink. Drain any grease. Add next 7 ingredients. Simmer for 15-25 minutes. If soup needs more broth add a little water or chicken stock. Serve with your favorite taco fixings and tortilla chips for dunking.

8 Layer Mexican Bean Dip

Ingredients:

1 can (16 ounces) refried beans

1 package (1 ounce) taco seasoning mix

2 tablespoons water

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 can (4.5 ounces) chopped green chiles

1 1/2 cups thick and chunky salsa

3 to 4 cups shredded lettuce

2 to 3 cups shredded Cheddar or Mexican cheese blend

1 can (2.25 ounces) sliced ripe olives

2 cups seeded and diced tomatoes

1/2 cup chopped green onions

Directions:

In medium bowl, mix refried beans and taco seasoning mix and water. Spread mixture on large platter. In another medium bowl, mix cream cheese and chiles. Carefully spread over bean mixture. Top with salsa, lettuce, cheese, olives, tomato and scallions. Refrigerate until serving time. Serve with tortilla chips.

Notes:

Great Served with my Crispy Baked Tortilla Chips for dipping!