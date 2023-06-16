Caroline D’Amore

https://www.pizzagirl.com/

Event:

The Organic Pasta Sauces are now available locally in FRESH THYME stores and SENDIKS stores in WI.

She will be demoing the sauce later the same day at the Fresh Thyme store in Naperville – 790 Royal Saint George Dr., Naperville.

Recipe:

EASY SPICY FISH PARCELS

Recipe for one person, multiply for each person you are making for!

INGREDIENTS:

1 x deboned fish fillet

1/2 cup Pizza Girl Arrabbiata Sauce (use Marinara sauce if you prefer non spicy)

3-4 chopped green olives

Spoonful of capers

1 x whole jarred artichoke sliced

1 x Lemon: 2 slices, 1/2 teaspoon of zest

Salt and pepper

Italian Parsley to garnish

HOW:

Place one sheet of baking paper for each piece of your favorite fish on a sheet pan.

Season fish with sea salt and pepper.

Spoon generous amount of Pizza Girl Sauce (Arrabbiata for spicy and Marinara if not!) to cover each fish fillet.

Chop Green olives and discard pits, and place on top of sauce.

Sprinkle capers on top.

Add a layer of sliced artichoke hearts

Pop 1 or 2 slices of lemon on top.

Wrap in baking paper, making a parcel with fish on the bottom.

Bake in oven on 375F for around 10-12 minutes depending on size of fish.

Open and serve.

Serving suggestion: Lovely with rice or orzo pasta and asparagus.