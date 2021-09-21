Lunchbreak: Easy marinades for shrimp & salmon

Julie Johnson, Owner – Hagen’s Fish Market
Hagen’s Fish Market
5635 W. Montrose Avenue
Chicago, Illinois 60634
(773) 283-1944
https://www.hagensfishmarket.com/
Recipes:
Tequila-Lime Marinade for Shrimp
- ½ C olive oil
- ¼ C red wine vinegar
- ¼ C honey
- Zest of 2 limes
- Juice of 3 limes
- ¼ C tequila
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 T cumin
- ½ t red pepper flakes
- 2 t salt
- Fresh ground pepper to taste
- 2# raw, peeled and deveined Wild-caught shrimp
Mix marinade ingredients together and pour over raw shrimp. Marinate 30-60 minutes. Preheat your grill to medium. Using a grill basket or skewers, grill shrimp for 5-10 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 125 degrees F. They cook really quickly, so be careful not to overcook your delicious shrimp.
Maple-Mustard Marinade for Fish
- 1-2# fresh fish fillet, especially delish on Salmon
- 1/3 C apple cider vinegar
- ¼ C real maple syrup (worth the splurge!)
- ½ C olive oil
- ¼ C Dijon mustard
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1-2 T fresh thyme, or 1t dry thyme
- 2 t salt
- Fresh ground pepper to taste
Mix ingredients thoroughly, and pour over fish. Marinate for at least 2 hours. Grill fish skin side down on medium-hot grill for 10-15 minutes, or until the inside reaches 130 degrees F.