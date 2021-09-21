Lunchbreak: Easy marinades for shrimp & salmon

Julie Johnson, Owner – Hagen’s Fish Market

Hagen’s Fish Market

5635 W. Montrose Avenue
Chicago, Illinois 60634

(773) 283-1944

https://www.hagensfishmarket.com/

Tequila-Lime Marinade for Shrimp

  • ½ C olive oil
  • ¼ C red wine vinegar
  • ¼ C honey
  • Zest of 2 limes
  • Juice of 3 limes
  • ¼ C tequila
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 T cumin
  • ½ t red pepper flakes
  • 2 t salt
  • Fresh ground pepper to taste
  • 2# raw, peeled and deveined Wild-caught shrimp

Mix marinade ingredients together and pour over raw shrimp.  Marinate 30-60 minutes.  Preheat your grill to medium.  Using a grill basket or skewers, grill shrimp for 5-10 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 125 degrees F.  They cook really quickly, so be careful not to overcook your delicious shrimp.

Maple-Mustard Marinade for Fish

  • 1-2# fresh fish fillet, especially delish on Salmon
  • 1/3 C apple cider vinegar
  • ¼ C real maple syrup (worth the splurge!)
  • ½ C olive oil
  • ¼ C Dijon mustard
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1-2 T fresh thyme, or 1t dry thyme
  • 2 t salt
  • Fresh ground pepper to taste

Mix ingredients thoroughly, and pour over fish.  Marinate for at least 2 hours.  Grill fish skin side down on medium-hot grill for 10-15 minutes, or until the inside reaches 130 degrees F.

