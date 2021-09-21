Lunchbreak: Easy marinades for shrimp & salmon

Julie Johnson, Owner – Hagen’s Fish Market

Hagen’s Fish Market

5635 W. Montrose Avenue

Chicago, Illinois 60634

(773) 283-1944

https://www.hagensfishmarket.com/

Recipes:

Tequila-Lime Marinade for Shrimp

½ C olive oil

¼ C red wine vinegar

¼ C honey

Zest of 2 limes

Juice of 3 limes

¼ C tequila

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 T cumin

½ t red pepper flakes

2 t salt

Fresh ground pepper to taste

2# raw, peeled and deveined Wild-caught shrimp

Mix marinade ingredients together and pour over raw shrimp. Marinate 30-60 minutes. Preheat your grill to medium. Using a grill basket or skewers, grill shrimp for 5-10 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 125 degrees F. They cook really quickly, so be careful not to overcook your delicious shrimp.

Maple-Mustard Marinade for Fish

1-2# fresh fish fillet, especially delish on Salmon

1/3 C apple cider vinegar

¼ C real maple syrup (worth the splurge!)

½ C olive oil

¼ C Dijon mustard

Juice of 1 lemon

3 cloves garlic, minced

1-2 T fresh thyme, or 1t dry thyme

2 t salt

Fresh ground pepper to taste

Mix ingredients thoroughly, and pour over fish. Marinate for at least 2 hours. Grill fish skin side down on medium-hot grill for 10-15 minutes, or until the inside reaches 130 degrees F.