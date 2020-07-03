Lunchbreak: Easy Grilled Desserts

Amy Hanten – The Cooking Mom

Recipes:

Coconut Peach Dump Cake

Ingredients:

2 large cans (29 ounces each) peaches in syrup

1 box of yellow cake mix

1 stick butter, melted

3/4 cup of brown sugar

1 cup chopped pecans

1 cup shredded coconut

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 9 x 13 inch pan with cooking spray. Pour canned peaches with juice into pan. Pour cake mix over peaches. Drizzle butter over the top. Next, sprinkle 3/4 cup brown sugar on top and bake for 30 minutes. Then top with chopped pecans and shredded coconut and bake for another 15 to 20 minutes. Best served warm with vanilla ice cream.

Notes:

You can also make this on the grill. Use a foil pan and grill over indirect heat for 30 to 40 minutes or until bubbly. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

S’more’s Dessert Dip

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter

2 cups chocolate chips, semi-sweet, milk chocolate, or a combo; or broken up milk chocolate bars

15 jumbo marshmallows

Graham cracker squares

Directions:

Adjust rack to center position of oven and place 8-inch cast iron skillet on rack. Preheat oven to 450°F with skillet inside. Once oven is preheated, use a pot holder to remove hot skillet from the oven. Place pat of butter in the skillet and use a pot holder to hold the handle and swirl the skillet so that the melted butter coats the bottom and sides. Pour chocolate chips in an even layer into the bottom of the skillet. Taking care not to burn fingers on the sides of the skillet, arrange marshmallow halves over the surface of the chocolate chips, covering the chocolate completely. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes or until marshmallows are toasted to your preference (watch closely!). Use a pot holder to remove the skillet from the oven and allow to rest for 5 minutes. Serve immediately with graham cracker squares or sticks…but be careful, because the dip (and the skillet) will be very hot!