Javon Nicholas

http://www.chowoneats.com

Cookbook – Legacy Kitchen 1219 – An Inheritance Of Recipes From My Family To Yours

Recipe:

Judi’s Easy Curry And The Perfect White Rice

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1.5-2 tablespoons coconut oil

½ medium onion, finely minced

1 head of garlic, chopped (10-12 cloves)

2 tablespoons ginger, minced

1 tablespoon each: paprika, ground cumin, coriander, and turmeric

1 teaspoon cayenne powder, optional

3 turkey (leftover) breasts, chopped into bite-sized pieces

1 28oz can of condensed cream of chicken

2 teaspoons sea salt and black pepper

2 celery stalks, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

1 cup of water

Directions:

Season the turkey with paprika, cumin coriander, salt & pepper. Set aside.

In a large skillet, add garlic, carrots, celery to coconut oil.

Saute turkey and cook on all sides for at least 2 minutes until brown.

Combine turmeric, cayenne powder and water to condensed cream of chicken.

Mix with turkey and vegetable mixture and stir thoroughly. Cover and let simmer until veggies are fork tender and turkey is done/heated through.

Serve with rice and enjoy!

The Perfect Rice:

2 cups Jasmine rice

4 cups of water

2 teaspoons oil

Rinse the starch off the Jasmine rice. Bring water and oil to a boil in a small pot.

Add rice to boiling water and stir. Once boiling is reached, cover pot with lid and reduce heat.

Let simmer until water is fully absorbed. Turn off pot and let rice sit with lid for at least 5 minutes. Use a fork to scrape up rice so the rice will not become mushy.